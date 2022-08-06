Three arrested for probation violation in Asheville area; one given $250K bond

Read on my40.tv
my40.tv
Area of Biltmore Park cleared after officials respond to reports of "suspicious package"
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities responded to an area of Biltmore Park in Asheville Tuesday afternoon for a report of something suspicious. Few details are available at this time, but a spokesperson for Asheville Police Department says officers responded to an area near the entrance of Biltmore Park on Aug. 9 after receiving "reports of a suspicious package in the area."
FOX Carolina
Two charged after officers seize suspected fentanyl in Cherokee, NC
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee Indian Police Department announced that two men were recently charged after fentanyl was allegedly found in a home in the Yellowhill Community. Officers said the suspects tried to get away when they arrived. However, they were soon detained by officers. According to officers,...
my40.tv
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
my40.tv
Wanted: Authorities search for information after animal rescue break-in
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying their suspect after a local animal shelter was broken into. ROAD TO RECOVERY: PUPPIES FOUND ABANDONED ON SIDE OF ROAD WITH MAGGOTS "EATING THEM ALIVE" Authorities say on Sunday, July 31, at around...
Elizabethton man sentenced to 10 years for unlawfully having handgun
(WJHL) — An Elizabethton man on Monday pleaded guilty to possessing a handgun illegally. A release from District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin revealed Keion Thomas Perkins, 26, received a 10-year sentence — 30% of which he must serve before parole eligibility. The charge and guilty plea stemmed from a Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) arrest. […]
my40.tv
McDowell County man facing multiple drug charges following search of a camper
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a McDowell County man was arrested and charged with numerous drug crimes following the search of a camper. Deputies charged Wesley Allen Thorpe, 40, with possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance.
my40.tv
Jackson County remembering senior deputy after his passing
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Jackson County authorities are mourning the loss of a deputy following a lengthy illness. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Senior Deputy Sean Kevin Bryson began his career with the department in December of 2002. He became a deputy in 2004 and was...
my40.tv
Fugitive leads deputy on chase, ends up in jail on $210,000 bond, officials say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An attempted traffic stop landed one Western North Carolina man in jail recently. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says on Friday, Aug. 5, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of US 221 South because they discovered it to be driven by Curley Jim Dyer, who had a parole violation and "numerous orders for arrests," according to a post on social media.
my40.tv
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Relatives confirm the body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville more than a month ago has been found. A statement was posted on behalf of his parents to the Facebook group "Help us find 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday. The man was last seen on June 24th leaving his home in west Asheville. At this time, law enforcement has not provided any statement.
my40.tv
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office hosting hiring event Monday to recruit detention officers
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — On Monday, August 8th, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is hosting a hiring event as part of an ongoing effort to recruit detention officers. The event runs from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at 30 Valley Street in downtown Asheville. There, interested folks will be...
gilaherald.com
Editorial: ‘Oh, those are our new semi-automatic fire extinguishers’
Photo courtesy Madison County Schools: Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and Lt. Coy Phillips meet with school system administration on July 13, to brief them on enhanced security procedures being implemented in the 2022-23 school year. Column By Mike Bibb. In sort of reverse thinking, some North Carolina schools are...
Sheriff: Crash at University Parkway, West State of Franklin involved CCSO cruiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash at the University Parkway and West State of Franklin intersection Monday morning involved a Carter County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, according to Sheriff Dexter Lunceford. Dispatch confirmed the crash with News Channel 11 as responders remained at the scene at 6 a.m. It is unclear at this time what […]
WYFF4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Greenville County apartments, warrants say
(Above video was published Sunday.) Greenville County deputies have arrested a man after a fight led to a shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend. Carrie Weimer, with the sheriff's office, said William Joseph Lacey III, 28, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
my40.tv
Marion man faces numerous charges after crash sends two to Mission Hospital
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is facing numerous charges after a crash happened in late July in Marion, sending two people to the hospital, one with serious injuries. The Marion Police Department says officers responded to a crash on North Main Street, near Peachtree Street, around 6:07 p.m. on July 28.
my40.tv
Two arrested in eastern NC connected to multiple crimes in the mountains, officials say
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A multi-agency investigation that's spanned nearly two years has led to the arrest of two people accused of multiple crimes in Western North Carolina. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday that two people who were arrested in Goldsboro in 2021 have been...
FOX Carolina
2 suspects arrested for crime spree in Western NC, deputies say
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested in connection to a crime spree over the last two years. The Sheriff’s Office said in August of 2020 it received multiple reports in the Bent Creek Experimental Forest and surrounding areas where the offenders used a keypunch to break into cars and stole credit and debit cards. The offenders then used the stolen cards to purchase high-end electronics, luxury items, and gift cards.
my40.tv
Off-duty fire captain rushes into burning home to save resident, authorities say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department says an off-duty fire captain was the first person on the scene of a house fire when she rushed into the building to help save a resident. Officials say the fire happened Sunday, August 7, at a home on Fairfax Avenue.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for woman for questioning in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in regards to an incident at a Dollar General. Deputies say the woman and man in the photo visited the Dollar General located at 4457 Bostic Sunshine Hwy. on Saturday, August 6 at around 7:30 p.m.
