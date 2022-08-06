Read full article on original website
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
ComicBook
Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Secre Swallowtail
Black Clover is back in high gear with the final arc of the series, and one awesome cosplay is magically tapping in with Secre Swallowtail! Secre was first introduced to the series as a mysterious anti-magic bird named Nero that happened to stick around Asta since the two of them met. It was then teased that there was more to Nero than expected as the bird not only displayed a good range of intelligence, but was also aware of the magic stone hunt Asta and the others were on. It was then revealed that Nero was actually a girl from centuries in the past who once worked with the original Wizard King.
Is ‘Elvis’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
After years of anticipation, Baz Luhrmann’s musical biopic Elvis has finally arrived. Starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll—aka Elvis Presley—this new Elvis movie promises to be a wild, fantastical ride. This is, after all, Baz Luhrmann—the same filmmaker who brought us Romeo + Juliet (1996), Moulin Rouge! (2001), and The Great Gatsby (2013). There’s no doubt that Elvis will likely be equally bizarre and divisive. But that’s what makes it interesting, right?
How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming
Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Fatboy Slim Recalls Horror That Ensued at Woodstock ’99 – “I Did What I Was Told and Ran”
Netflix recently debuted their latest documentary series Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99. The three-part series covers all the horrors that ensued during the Woodstock ’99 festival, which was intended to revive the “summer of love,” its sister event spearheaded in 1969. “Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but...
Netflix Series Tries To Reunite Parents With Their Abducted Children After More Than 30 Years
When Unsolved Mysteries rebooted on Netflix in the summer of 2020, the country saw a renewed interest in several different cold cases. As mentioned before, the death of Alonzo Brooks was basically reopened because of the attention that the show brought. Another story that has gotten renewed attention centers around the disappearance of Christopher Dansby and Shane Walker. Both kids were abducted from a Manhattan playground in 1989. Both kids have not been seen since.
IGN
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie by Seth Rogen Finally has a Release Date
The upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie from Seth Rogan has finally received an official title and a new release date. The film will be titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and will come out on August 4. 2023, in the United States. Last year, the film was set...
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here’s our guide on what to stream this weekend
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 2
The top 10 movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video for Tuesday, Aug. 2 is nearly identical to yesterday's list, as we've reached a state of equilibrium, which begins with The Terminal List dominating in the No. 1 spot... AGAIN. Formally announce The Terminal List Season 2, cowards! Shout out to Reacher, which is the oldest show on the list, having been released in early February, and still holding on strong in the top 5. Change might be coming: There's a chance the list shakes up on Thursday with the new season of the soccer docuseries All or Nothing: Arsenal.
startattle.com
The Harbinger (2022 movie) Horror, trailer, release date
The Harbinger follows Daniel and Theresa Snyder, who move their troubled young daughter Rosalie to a quaint Midwestern town. Startattle.com – The Curse of Rosalie movie. Soon after they arrive, neighbors begin to die. The townspeople suspect Rosalie and shun the Snyder family. Fearing something evil followed them, the tormented parents seek the advice of a Native American seer named Floating Hawk, who tells them that only d–th can save Rosalie. When more people perish and a detective starts looking into the mysterious d–ths, the Snyders must do whatever it takes to protect their family.
ComicBook
Killer Moth First Look Revealed After Batgirl Cancellation
Batgirl has been canceled and Killer Moth has been revealed. On Instagram, stunt performer Jules Wallace showed off his look for the villain's stunt double. It's interesting to wonder how a beloved DC Comics character would figure into that project. Famously, Warner Bros. Discovery has holstered the Batgirl movie citing it's pivot away from HBO Max features. CEO David Zaslav actually said that he wants DC movies to focus on pillars of their comics universe like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman. While this move has been talked about ad-nauseam online, there are also a large subsection of fans who has been looking forward to seeing what Batgirl would look like. Beloved actor Michael Keaton was brought back into the fold to be Batman in this iteration of the character. There were rumblings that other figures from the universe would pop up in some capacity too. So, the specter of what could have been hangs over ever discussion about Batgirl.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Anime Shares Character Designs
Chainsaw Man is getting ready to debut its big anime adaptation later this Fall, and has given fans a close look at the first character designs coming to the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series is now one of Shueisha's biggest franchises running today, and thus its anime has become the most anticipated new release of the year overall. Details for the production have been scarce for quite a while, but with the series now scheduled for a release in the Fall, the studio behind Chainsaw Man's anime has begun to reveal more details and fuller looks than ever.
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Introduces Pharazon of Numenor (Exclusive)
Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will soon introduce viewers to the Second Age of Middle-earth, when the great kingdoms of elves, men, and dwarves were at their heights, including Númenor, the island kingdom of men that had fallen by the time of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Trystan Gravelle plays Pharazôn in The Rings of Power. Pharazôn will go down in Middle-earth history as the last king of Númenor, an ominous title. However, as The Rings of Power begins, Pharazôn is a great seafarer and soldier that has returned home to settle into middle age and a new position as advisor to Númenor's queen regent.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. Makes Major Change to Movies Premiering on HBO Max
Fans waiting to catch new Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max may find themselves waiting. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. Discovery has shifted the previous 45-day theatrical window put in place by former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar and now, new Warner Bros. films are no longer guaranteed to hit the streamer on that schedule. Per the report, streaming release timing will now be determined on a case-by-case basis for films in what is seen as the latest reversal of Kilar's embrace of streaming by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Star on How "Lucky" They Feel to Join Franchise
After months of reports about their involvement in Star Wars: The Acolyte, Amandla Stenberg announced they had joined the galaxy far, far away at last month's San Diego Comic-Con, with the actor recently expressing how fortunate they feel to be a part of the new narrative. Rather than merely being cast in the role, Stenberg pointed out how the entire project had been conceptualized with them in mind, an opportunity not often afforded a performer in any project, let alone such a high-profile adventure. Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Acolyte, which is heading into production this year.
ComicBook
HBO Has a Comedy About Superhero Movie-Making in the Works
HBO has greenlit the pilot for The Franchise, a half-hour comedy about making superhero movies. The pilot comes from Veep and Avenue 5 creator Armando Iannucci and former James Bond director Sam Mendes. The premise for the pilot says, "It follows a hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movie-making. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face — is this Hollywood's new dawn or cinema's last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?" Iannucci will be an executive producer on the series for his Dundee Productions banner. Mendes will also be an executive producer for his own company, Neal Street Productions.
ComicBook
Berserk Anime Announces Special Memorial Re-Release Details
The world of Berserk is continuing to push the story of Guts and his brave allies in the pages of the manga following the passing of creator Kentaro Miura. While new chapters are being released regularly thanks to writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga, the anime is set to return with the original trilogy of movies being re-created for the smaller screen. Berserk Memorial Edition will arrive later this year and has released new details for why fans of the Band of the Hawk should revisit this anime adaptation.
