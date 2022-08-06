ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

Antique autos roll into Bend XPO in August

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPt9I_0h7cyiBW00

Antique auto enthusiasts will bring 150 antique vehicles in pristine condition from around the country to the Bend XPO as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on August 11-13. Some of the oldest vehicles that will be on display include a 1903 Holly, 1904 Sandusky, 1910 Sears, and a 1910 Buick.

Members of the public are invited to check out the antique vehicles during the indoor car show and judging on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. Admission is free and concessions will be available.

The AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club with over 60,000 members and almost 400 local regions and chapters across the U.S. and 51 other countries. Each year, they host 15-20 national meets and tours. The national event in the Quad Cities is hosted by the local Mississippi Valley Region AACA. To be eligible for an AACA show, vehicles must be fully operational and 25 years old or older.

Mark Lousberg, board member of the AACA local chapter, says, “You’ll be able to see very rare and unique vehicles at this show, including several Packards and a 1934 Desoto Airflow which was a leader in innovation with a very aerodynamic design and unibody construction.  The muscle car era will also be well represented at the show.”

Two of the locally-made cars at the show will be a 1909 Moline and a 1920 R&V Knight. The R&V stands for the Root & Van Dervoort Engineering Company, which was located in East Moline, formerly on the grounds of the Bend XPO.  A portion of the automobile test track still exists at the northwest corner of Seventh Street and 12th Avenue in East Moline. Before leaving the Root & Van Dervoort factory, every vehicle was run on a test track. In 1904, the company began to manufacture automobiles.  A separate division from the engine company was formed under the name Moline Automobile Company, and in their first year 19 cars were produced. They continued manufacturing cars until a significant downturn in the market led to the liquidation of the company in 1924.

For more information on the Mississippi Valley Region of the AACA, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ourquadcities.com

150 antique vehicles coming from across country for QC show

One hundred and fifty antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. (including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the Carolinas) to be displayed in the Quad Cities, as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on Aug. 11-13. The public is invited to...
EAST MOLINE, IL
KGLO News

Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space

An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
DAVENPORT, IA
geneseorepublic.com

Charged! keeps moving ahead

Parents, friends, family — nobody thought Mike and Andrea Rascher could be successful selling coffee from the window of a vintage camper on Route 150 in Orion. But after eight or nine months, the Raschers had been successful enough to move into a brick-and-mortar building, the former Carpet Time on Fourth Street, Orion, in August 2019.
ORION, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Moline, IL
East Moline, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
ourquadcities.com

Only Quad Cities emergency vet cutting hours

Those of us who have pets know they are like family and when they’re sick, they need to see a vet. The only emergency animal clinic in the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. Local pet owners will soon not have that option for emergency veterinary care two days a week.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport

After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Tug Fest is back!

Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
LE CLAIRE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Car#Automobile#Xpo#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Buick#Aaca#Packards#Desoto Airflow#The Root Van
Local 4 WHBF

Speedway races rev up at Davenport, Maquoketa

DAVENPORT When the Davenport Speedway returns to action on Friday, Aug. 12, it will be with a full night of racing. The event will be highlighted by the Lucas Oil MLRA super late models and the Ronnie Weedon Memorial for IMCA Modifieds, a news release says. This is the ninth time in series history that […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Lucas Street closed to traffic starting Wednesday

Lucas Street in Muscatine will be closed to traffic from West Eighth to just past Main Street starting today, August 10th, and drivers can expect Logan Street to be closed from Lucas to Climer within the next couple of weeks as part of the West Hill Area Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation Project. Repaving Climer […]
MUSCATINE, IA
WQAD

Customers flock back as Milan's Shanghai Restaurant reopens after fire

MILAN, Ill. — A Milan restaurant's reopening was blessed with droves of customers coming back to taste some of their favorite Chinese food Tuesday. Shanghai Chinese Restaurant reopened for business nearly one year after a severe fire forced it to close last September. The business spent around $100,00 on renovations and new equipment to prepare for the big day.
MILAN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
WQAD

'It's our river' | Former Princeton city council member speaks out against train merger

PRINCETON, Iowa — Former Princeton, Iowa City Council member, Ann Geiger is no stranger to the riverfront. "I was a former city of Princeton council person for two and a half terms. I helped start the park board and the tree committee. I have written grants for this community, and I previously worked for the city of Davenport in community and economic development for 17 years."
PRINCETON, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in Lee County accident

One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
Corydon Times-Republican

Crash survivors work to recover after accident

MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

After 3 years, new QC Thai restaurant opens inside tonight

A new authentic Thai restaurant is opening tonight in downtown Rapids City, Ill. Thai Town Café, 403 17th St., Rapids City, has operated as a food truck for three years, but the permanent restaurant is having a grand opening today at 6 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving the Rapids City Village President.
RAPIDS CITY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary/thefts: Packages, classic car, power tools reported stolen

GALESBURG — More than $1,000 in packages were reported stolen from a northeastern Galesburg residence Thursday morning. Officers spoke to the victim by telephone at 10:36 a.m., who explained that two packages had been delivered to her residence in the 1200 block of Nelson Avenue the prior afternoon. One contained a pair of designer Manolo Blahnik shoes valued at $1,075 and the other contained various smaller items such as crafting items, a tie, and a ring box and was valued at $100. But the packages were missing.
GALESBURG, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Register for CROP Walk to end hunger

Registration is now underway for the 51st annual Quad Cities CROP Hunger Walk. This year’s walk takes place on October 2 and the route will be about 2.5 miles over the new I-74 bridge from Moline to Bettendorf and back. Material pickups will be at the group’s open houses on Thursday, August 18 from 4:30-6:30 […]
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Niabi receives grant for new exhibit

Niabi Zoo is one step closer to completing an important part of their master plan. The Coal Valley zoo was recently awarded the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant in the amount of $233,000, which will cover almost half the cost of their new Painted Dog exhibit. “So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made, […]
COAL VALLEY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy