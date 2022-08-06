Storm could bring strong winds, hail to multiple metro cities

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Parts of Aurora, Commerce City and Brighton could see hail and strong winds until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement to warn residents in Aurora, Commerce City and Brighton that they could be impacted by winds up to 40 mph. NWS is also warning that pea-sized hail is possible.

The areas affected by strong wind and hail. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The map does also affect northeast Denver.

NWS reminds residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure.

