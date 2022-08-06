Storm could bring strong winds, hail to multiple metro cities
AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Parts of Aurora, Commerce City and Brighton could see hail and strong winds until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement to warn residents in Aurora, Commerce City and Brighton that they could be impacted by winds up to 40 mph. NWS is also warning that pea-sized hail is possible.
The map does also affect northeast Denver.
NWS reminds residents to seek shelter in a sturdy structure.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0