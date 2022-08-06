46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year

Facebook has been roundly attacked for sharing private chats with police from its messenger app in an alleged abortion case involving a mother and daughter from Nebraska’s Norfolk city, with ordinary citizens being urged to use encrypted messaging services for discussing controversial subjects. Jessica Burgess was accused of helping her teenage daughter Celeste Burgess in carrying out an abortion and burning and burying the foetus earlier this year in April.Facing a trial in the Madison County district court, Ms Burgess was charged on five criminal counts, including three felonies and has pleaded not guilty.Her daughter — who was 17...

