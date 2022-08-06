ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Musicians and attendees enjoy the return of Erie’s Blues and Jazz Festival

By Matt Mathias
 3 days ago

The Blues and Jazz Festival had the city moving and grooving this weekend as musicians and local businesses took to Frontier Park to celebrate.

Here is more on how those in attendance are enjoying the festival and how musicians feel about performing their music in front of the community.

The festivities at Frontier Park for the Blues and Jazz Festival were underway as thousands of people are expected to attend the local favorite.

The Blues and Jazz Festival held it’s 30th anniversary this year. The community is looking forward to the headlining performers, as well as the activities that are taking place.

The festivals location is convenient to many Erie residents who only have to travel a short distance to enjoy music.

Children meet classic McDonald's characters during treasure hunt at the Erie Zoo

“I walk over. I live fairly close. So we come on over and enjoy the great music and the community here,” said Cheri McGuire, Audience Member.

There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Blues and Jazz Festival as audience members explain why the event has been so successful over the past 30 years.

“Lot’s of talent. The community loves it. It’s well organized, family friendly, and it’s in our beautiful Frontier Park. So what’s not to love about it really?” said McGuire.

Along with the schedule of diverse music, local vendors are lined up in the park which adds to the fun.

COVID-19 gave people the blues in a different way than the festival intended. Now local musicians who are performing said that it feels great to be back following the hardest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chef Lisa Heidelberg announces new ready to go whole food meals

One member of the band that was performing at the Blues and Jazz Festival shared with us why this event is so important to the Erie community.

“Well I think there’s probably not too many events that highlight the style of music. They’re two of my favorite genres personally and it’s kind of the building blocks of American music in a way. The Blues and Jazz were kind of like the initial musical forms,” said Eric Brewer, Guitar Player for Phunkademic.

The show on Saturday goes on through 9:30 p.m. The festival will pick up on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

eriereader.com

Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival Brings Big Names to Edinboro

The second annual Fire Lights Music and Arts Festival is headed back to Edinboro to raise money for the Edinboro Volunteer Fire Department. Bringing the town together for an unforgettable experience at Wainer Park, this event is pulling big name artists like Sunsquabi, Aqueous, The Widdler, and Champagne Drip. With...
EDINBORO, PA
YourErie

Concert Band of Northwest PA passes baton to new director

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — To understand the passion, one needs only to witness a member describe the music: “There’s a lot of notes. Quickly. Lots of accidentals up and down — ‘ticka-ticka ticka-ticka ticka-ticka,’ and lots of good tonguing. It’s the challenge piece. Whereas I’m in the clarinet section and I’m playing ‘da-da-dadda da-da-dadda da-da-dadda,’ up and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Blues & Jazz Fest Kicks off Saturday Event

Earlier today the 30th annual Erie Blues & Jazz Festival kicked off in Frontier Park. It brings back a community tradition for many after the event was delayed by Covid. "I came here for the first one when I was in Triangle Tech in Erie 30 years ago," says Rick Helmer, who is celebrating his 50th birthday with his sister, Erica Allen, at the festival.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Greater Erie Youth for Christ holds back to school bash

It’s almost time to go back to school, but before students head back to the classroom, the community held a back to school bash day. The Greater Erie Youth for Christ Members holding a special event on August 9 to welcome families and enjoy a day of fun. This was an event to let kids […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Port Farms Flower Festival Begins This Weekend

Despite it being only the 2nd Annual Flower Festival at Waterford's Port Farms, it's already become a tradition for some. "Sun flowers my favorite flower," said Sarah Testa, who was at the festival with her son, Thayer. "So it's really fun for us to come out and do this and then it segues into fall fun and we just love it."
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

91st annual Warren County Fair kicks off

The midway at the Warren County Fair came to life on August 9. The 91st annual Warren County Fair kicked off with a crowd in Pittsfield. People were able to enjoy food, rides, games, livestock, music and more. Guests even got to talk to and take a picture with Oakley the Tree Man as he […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Fourth mural in Erie project unveiled at Erie Fire Department

The fourth mural in the Purposeful Placemaking Project is being unveiled to highlight aspects of an east Erie neighborhood. Over the duration of the project, the artist Christina Wolfe met with teenagers through Careers & Dreams, an organization that provides career developmental opportunities to individuals ages 14 through 21. Aspects of the mural that highlights […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Kaleidoscope Grove unites two sides of Erie with sculptures

Two sides of Erie are being united by sculptures thanks to a grant Erie Arts and Culture received in 2019. Eastside and Westside neighborhoods in Erie are coming together with help from a new project called Kaleidoscope Grove. The sculptures are put in place to end the divide on State Street between the neighborhoods and […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Gives Day 2022: Support your favorite nonprofits today

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Today is Erie Gives Day. Tuesday, Aug. 9 marks the 12th annual Erie Gives Day where people have an opportunity to support their favorite local nonprofits. The Erie Community Foundation’s Erie Gives Day started at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Those donating have 12 hours to contribute (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) This year, there […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

WQLN PBS STREAM Machine brings the classroom to neighborhood kids

A mobile outreach program is hitting the streets of Erie to bring the classroom to neighborhoods kids. The WQLN PBS STREAM Machine will bring kids hands on lessons in Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STREAM). Kids will get the chance to use stream kits and PBS KIDS books donated by Hooked on Books […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Gives Day 2022 breaks another record

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 was the Erie Community Foundation’s 12th annual Erie Gives Day. The number of nonprofits that participated in Erie Gives Day as well as the amount raised has increased each year since it’s start. This year, the total given by donors broke another record at over $7.9 million; over 11,000 donors […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Chef Lisa Heidelberg announces new ready to go whole food meals

The host of Good Morning Erie’s What’s Cooking segment is expanding her meals-ready-to-eat food lines. Chef Lisa Heidelberg announced an agreement to offer ready to go, whole food meals through the Erie Co-op. She is hoping to find a niche with families who want to eat healthy meals, but may not have the time for […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Bear relocated after wandering into Titusville neighborhood

Police in Titusville answered an unusual call after a bear wandered into the middle of the city. The nearly 260-pound animal was spotted Monday in the 600 block of West Walnut Street, a neighborhood close to downtown Titusville. With help from the Pennsylvania Game Commission the bear was tranquilized as it sat in a tree […]
TITUSVILLE, PA
YourErie

How much Erie Gives Day means to local nonprofits

Today, Aug. 9, is the 12th annual Erie Gives Day. We spoke with some of the nonprofits that received donations throughout the day to get a deeper understanding as to how important these contributions are to their work. Erie Gives allows anyone to be a philanthropist for the day while supporting whatever causes are most […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

