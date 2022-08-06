Commonwealth Games: Michaela Walsh and Aidan Walsh among boxers going for gold

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Related
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Laura Muir captures 1500m title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland's Laura Muir won the Commonwealth 1500m crown with a remorseless display that ground...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix & Noah Williams win mixed synchronised 10m platform gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won her third diving medal at her first Commonwealth Games with mixed...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence
Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
England win first hockey gold but cricket and netball bids end in disappointment
England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time but there was heartache for the cricket and netball teams in their bronze medal matches.Here, the PA news agency reflects on Sunday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the final day of the Games:Hockey history for EnglandEngland had reached the final of the women’s hockey three times previously but lost on every occasion, most recently in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Australia at Glasgow 2014.But second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard sealed a 2-1 win over the Hockeyroos, who were outthought, outfought...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Divers Grace Reid & James Heatly win gold as Scotland end with 51 medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Scotland will end Birmingham 2022 with a stunning haul of 51 medals after divers...
BBC
American Football Women's World Championships: GB beaten by USA in final
Great Britain had to settle for a silver medal after losing 42-14 to favourites USA in the final of the American Football Women's World Championships in Vantaa, Finland. The Lions took a surprise early lead as Siobhan Walker broke free from a catch to carry the ball into the endzone.
Defeat by New Zealand costs England Commonwealth netball bronze
The hosts were unable to repeat their pool-stage win over the world champions and succumbed to a 55-48 defeat
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England secure record haul of 176 medals at Birmingham 2022
England are celebrating a record haul of 176 medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It passed the mark of 174 from Glasgow 2014, with 57 golds in Birmingham one behind the tally from eight years ago. Team England chef de mission Mark England said Birmingham people had "come out in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlotte Fry and ‘one in a million’ Glamourdale eye second world dressage gold
Great Britain’s Charlotte Fry will go for double gold at the FEI World Dressage Championship on a horse she describes as “one in a million”.Fry produced an inspired display aboard 11-year-old stallion Glamourdale to land the grand prix special crown at Herning’s Stutteri Ask Stadium in Denmark.Freestyle gold on Wednesday is now in her sights, and she would become only the third rider in dressage history to win both individual world titles at one championship if she accomplishes it.Charlotte Fry and Glamourdale are your new individual FEI Dressage World Champions! 🥇Their score of 82.508% takes them to the top of...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI's boxers win five golds to break record medal tally
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland's boxers won five gold medals to set a new Team NI record...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's James Willstrop and Declan James win men's doubles squash gold
James Willstrop and Declan James beat fellow England pair Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller to win Commonwealth Games gold in the final of the men's squash doubles. World doubles champions Willstrop and James won 11-3 7-11 11-9 at the University of Birmingham squash centre. They bettered the bronze medal they...
There is momentum behind the Lionesses’ plans to change the game
It took just seconds for Leah Williamson to make the switch. From creating history by becoming the first England captain since Bobby Moore to win a major international tournament, her head immediately turned to the future while everyone else was losing theirs at Wembley. “The legacy of this team is winning and this is the start of the journey,” Williamson repeated. It crystalised in a moment just what the Lionesses were playing for and what they had achieved when Chloe Kelly’s goal in extra time crossed the line.A week has now passed since England’s victory over Germany, watched by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Netballers win Australia’s 1,000th Commonwealth Games gold medal
Australia hold a decisive lead on host nation England on the medal table after claiming the nation’s 1,000th Games gold on day 10 in Birmingham
Report: RB Leipzig Sign Liverpool And Manchester United Target Benjamin Sesko
Liverpool and Manchester United have missed out on target Benjamin Sesko from Salzburg as he joins Red Bull partner-club Leipzig.
UFC champion Jiri Prochazka on samurai, spirituality, and weathering storms in and out of the Octagon
With waves swirling around him, and his motor flickering and faltering, Jiri Prochazka was caught in a storm and staring into the darkness.That’s no metaphor, even if it conveys the tempestuous nature of the Czech’s title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Instead, it is the very real scene of a recent incident that saw Prochazka, 29, stranded at sea with his friends after their boat’s engine died.“That was a weird situation,” Prochazka recalls. “The boat’s engine stopped, and there was a storm which came to us. The sea... there were some big waves, and the night was...
UFC・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Matt Hudson-Smith denied gold in dramatic 400m finish
England's Matt Hudson-Smith was sensationally denied Commonwealth gold as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga powered to 400m victory in the final strides. World bronze medallist Hudson-Smith entered the home straight with a decent lead, but tied up with the line beckoning. Zambia's Samukonga did the opposite, surging up from fourth at 350m...
BBC
Charlie Matthews: Second-rower re-joins Harlequins
Lock Charlie Matthews has re-signed for Harlequins after leaving Japanese club Kamaishi Seawaves. The 31-year-old progressed through the Quins academy and spent nine years with the club between 2009 and 2018, making 163 appearances. The second-rower then joined Premiership rivals Wasps, before moving to Japan to play in the country's...
Neah Evans takes silver in Commonwealth Games women’s road race
Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker after a sprint finish.Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.Baker’s compatriot Sarah Roy collected bronze in the seven-lap 112km route through the streets of Warwick, while Eluned King of Wales finished eighth and England’s Alice Barnes came home in 10th.“We knew there were a few big,...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall retain doubles table tennis title
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Liam Pitchford and Paul Drinkhall retained their Commonwealth Games men's doubles table tennis...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Liam Pitchford wins table tennis silver; Wales' Charlotte Carey & Anna Hursey bronze
England's Liam Pitchford had to settle for silver in the men's singles table tennis final at the Commonwealth Games. Pitchford started well but India's Sharath Kamal Achanta fought back to win 11-13 11-7 11-2 11-6 11-8. Wales' Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey claimed bronze in the women's doubles, defeating Singapore's...
Comments / 0