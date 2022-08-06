ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Nearly 1.4 million saws recalled after multiple laceration injuries

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Jared Gans
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=366F6U_0h7cxp5A00

( The Hill ) — A power tool and hand tool manufacturer issued a recall for almost 1.4 million saws on Thursday following reports of consumer laceration injuries while using the product.

DeWALT issued the recall for the 12-inch sliding compound miter saws after the company learned that the rear safety guard can break or detach, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The flaw can cause projectiles to hit users or bystanders and could also poses a laceration hazard for anyone who comes in direct contact with the blade.

A notice on the CPSC’s website states that consumers should stop using the recalled saws immediately and contact DeWALT for information on how to purchase a free repair kit or take their saw to a service center for a free repair.

The agency states the DeWALT received 571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.

The product was sold at Lowe’s, the Home Depot and hardware stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and other websites, between April 2019 and May 2022. An additional 118,600 saws were sold in Canada.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Viral video of arrest involving MHP trooper sparks investigation

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video, captured on Friday in McComb by a man named Packer Lewis, sparked outrage over the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Woman injured in stabbing at Warren County apartments

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was injured in a stabbing that happened at an apartment complex in Warren County on Saturday, August 6. Vicksburg Daily News reported a call was made to E-911 about the stabbing that happened around 10:00 p.m. at Apple Orchard Apartments on Blossom Lane. Warren County deputies responded and […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Bond denied for suspect, new details emerge in Jimmie “Jay” Lee case

OXFORD, Miss. (WREG) — It has been one month since University of Mississippi graduate, Jimmie “Jay” Lee went missing, and suspect Sheldon Herrington, Jr. appeared in court for the case Tuesday morning. Lafayette County Circuit Judge Grady Tollison decided to combine Herrington’s bond hearing with a preliminary hearing which opened the door for the prosecution […]
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laceration#Consumer Goods#The Recall#Cpsc#The Home Depot#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

2 arrested by Capitol police for possessing drugs, guns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested two men after investigators said they found drugs, guns and other paraphernalia in Jackson. On August 7, police said they found two men in a parked vehicle in the area of Pleasant Street and Ralph Alley. They said one of the suspects ran away and was carrying a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Magee mayor arrested on domestic violence charge

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Magee Mayor Dale Berry has been charged with domestic violence. Investigators said his wife, Keilah, filed assault charges against her husband. Police Chief Shane Little said an affidavit was fled on a misdemeanor charge. “There was an arrest on August 6. Deputies and officers responded to a domestic call at the […]
MAGEE, MS
WJTV 12

Moving company owner wanted for embezzlement in Oxford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Deadly crash under investigation in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash on Interstate 55 near Crystal Springs in Copiah County. The crash happened Monday, August 8, at 9:25 pm. According to MHP spokesman Kervin Stewart, a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 37-year-old Adaiah Curry of McComb, was traveling south on Interstate 55 when the vehicle […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
WJTV 12

Deputies: Suspect shot during Jones County home invasion

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after they said a suspect was shot during a home invasion. The incident happened overnight on Earl Brashier Road. Investigators said the suspect, 47-year-old Carl Smith, broke into the home. During the incident, the homeowner shot Smith in the arm. Smith was taken to the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes to propose solutions to Jackson’s water issue

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is asking the state or federal government to intervene in Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is asking for either state or federal help by placing Jackson’s water under a receivership until it’s in compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. He says it’s […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for armed robbery in Kosciusko

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Officials with the Kosciusko Police Department said officers responded to the Dollar General store on Veterans Memorial Drive around 10:22 p.m. Employees at the scene told officers the suspect had […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

Republicans erupt over FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

A growing number of Republicans are erupting over news of an FBI raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, accusing federal agents of unfairly targeting the ex-president for political purposes, with some suggesting that the law enforcement agency be “defunded.”
POTUS
WJTV 12

Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday. A Leflore County grand jury […]
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg police respond to Waffle House shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Waffle House in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened just before 3:00 a.m. at the restaurant location in the 4400 block of Hardy Street. According to […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy