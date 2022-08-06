ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers News: Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans

Dodgers fans let Padres outfielder Juan Soto hear it at Dodger Stadium on Friday night.

Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto .

Soto of course was repeatedly linked to the Dodgers, and the Padres, leading up to the MLB trade deadline. The All-Star outfielder was included in more rumors than a Kardashian, but time and time again, the rumors mill linked Soto to the two NL West clubs.

Dodgers fans, buoyed by the reports that LA was seriously involved in the Soto sweepstakes, remained hopeful that team president Andrew Friedman and general manager Brandon Gomes could pull off another blockbuster deadline deal.

However, the Nationals traded Soto to San Diego for an impressive haul of prospects and slugger Luke Voit. The Soto dreamed died quickly and suddenly on Tuesday.

Dodgers fans certainly have some resentment towards Soto now, just weeks after cheering for him at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium last month.

As Soto walked up for his first at-bat, Dodgers fans showered him with boos. The superstar cracked a smile in the batter's box and it looks like he had a light hearted moment.

The Dodgers ended up with the last laugh as they cruised to a 8-1 victory over the Padres to boost their record against the Friars this season to 6-2.

Soto, who's not a free agent until after 2024 season, is just gonna have to get used to it.

