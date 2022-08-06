ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double crash on Interstate 80 in Dallas County left one dead, two injured Friday morning

By Grace Altenhofen, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
A double crash involving several vehicles on Interstate 80 in Dallas County left one dead and two injured Friday morning.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker in Dallas County. Vehicles were stopped on the interstate due to congestion from a previous accident, according to the report.

A Ford F-550 driven by John Hillgren, 38, of Bondurant failed to stop and rear-ended a Chevy Impala driven by Ryan Hougham, 27, of Earlham, according to the crash report. The impact from the first collision resulted in Hougham’s vehicle rear-ending a Jeep Wrangler in front of him driven by Melissa Woosley, 42, of Redfield.

Hougham was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. No other injuries were reported in that crash.

Around 7:26 a.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to another report of a crash on I-80 eastbound near the 109 mile marker. According to another crash report, vehicles were at a standstill due to the previous accident.

A Chevy Silverado driven by Jeffrey Munch, 62, of Exira failed to stop and rear-ended a Dodge Ram driven by Rick Willadsen, 74, of Earlham. Munch’s vehicle then sideswiped a Dodge Grand Caravan driven by Tara Erickson, 37 of Greenfield.

Munch and a passenger, Teddy Anderson, 74, of Webster City were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

Both accidents remain under investigation, troopers said.

Grace Altenhofen is a news reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at galtenhofen@registermedia.com or on Twitter @gracealtenhofen.

