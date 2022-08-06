Webflix Token (WFX) has a Neutral Sentiment Score, is Rising, and Outperforming the Crypto Market Saturday: What's Next?

Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Demand for FX derivatives jumps as central banks prep rate rises- CME Group
LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Demand for currency derivatives has shot up this year, data from CME Group showed on Wednesday, in a sign investors are positioning for hefty interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and other big central banks.
Apple supplier Foxconn beats profit view, "cautious" on Q3
TAIPEI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn (2317.TW) reported a higher-than-expected 12% jump in April-June net profit, driven by strong demand for its smartphones and cloud products, and said it was "cautious" about the third quarter but expected growth.
Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion, cites chance of forced Twitter deal
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of shares in the electric vehicle maker, saying the funds could be used to finance a potential Twitter deal if he loses a legal battle with the social media platform.
