Read on www.wboy.com
Related
WBOY
WVU women’s basketball launches Coach P’s Mini Mountaineers
West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit would like to invite all girls in grades 3-8 to join Coach P’s Mini Mountaineers program for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Membership is open for girls in grades 3-8 for $30, which includes a two-hour clinic with the WVU women’s...
WBOY
WVU secondary has grown stronger with influx of outside talent
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to PFF College data, and West Virginia co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach ShaDon Brown, WVU is home to the best cornerback in the Big 12 Conference. Charles Woods, the owner of one of the best seasons by a Big 12 cornerback ever in the...
Pitt nationally ranked, Narduzzi pleased with team physicality
A highest preseason ranking since the 80s as the USA Today/Coaches poll comes out, listen as head coach Pat Narduzzi discusses a week into camp
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBOY
Neal Brown on special teams: “We got to be better at it”
It was a bit of a mixed bag, in terms of results, for the West Virginia special teams unit in 2021. The Mountaineers were a top-20 team in the country last season in kickoff returns, averaging nearly 25 yards per kick return. They also ranked in the top third of the country in defending punt returns, yielding less than seven yards per return on punts.
WBOY
Thiesen, Brewster garner preseason recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A pair of Mountaineer soccer stars appear on the latest “Players to Watch” list from the United Soccer Coaches. WVU men’s soccer defender Bjarne Thiesen and WVU women’s soccer defender Jordan Brewster each appear on this list, which highlights the top defenders in college soccer. The watch list is comprised of 24 men and 35 women.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High-end Pittsburgh summer basketball league features fierce competition, fun trash talk
Every Monday through Thursday afternoon during the summer, Gilmore Cummings comes to A Giving Heart Community Center, a small, gritty gym located on Climax Street in Allentown, to prepare for the night’s basketball games. “I want to build a culture for the pros and college kids here in Pittsburgh,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Locked On Pitt: The Backyard Brawl Sells Out, What the Pitt-West Virginia Rivalry Means
Pitt and West Virginia, otherwise known as the Backyard Brawl, is officially sold out already. What does this mean for the rivalry as a whole? Just how excited should fans be to see the atmosphere as a whole for the game?. How does it affect Pitt from a brand perspective?...
Bushy Run, Penn-Trafford complete strong Legion seasons
If anything was learned about the Bushy Run American Legion and Penn-Trafford Junior American Legion programs in 2022, it’s that the future is bright and the programs remain strong. Both teams had successful campaigns this summer. Bushy Run finished second in the District 31 American Legion regular season, third...
Wild and WonderFall Events in Mountaineer Country
It’s that time of year again when family, friends, neighbors and visitors journey to Mountaineer Country for fun-filled events and activities everyone can enjoy. Throughout the months of August, September, and October, Mountaineer Country will be jam-packed with school spirit, local art, the sound of jazz, craft beer, delicious bites and wine tasting.
getnews.info
Foods That Were Invented In Pittsburgh
We all have known Pittsburgh as the Steel City due to its extensive contribution to this industry, even from ancient times. With plenty of wowing bridges, people also know this place as the City of Bridges. Skyscrapers, inclined railways, and sports are some of the other highly fascinating highlights of this city. But, did you know about the delicious and creative culinary side of Pittsburgh?
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS News
Pirates announce members of inaugural Hall of Fame class
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Put on hold like so many other things because of the pandemic, the Pirates finally revealed who would be in their inaugural hall of fame class. Plans for the Pirates Hall of Fame were announced in 2019 but were put on hold. The inaugural class will be...
American Queen, world's largest riverboat, docks in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the first time in two years, the world's largest riverboat is back in Pittsburgh. The American Queen is docked at North Riverfront Park until 6 p.m. Monday. The 417-guest boat is currently sailing two nine-day Ohio River voyages between Louisville and Pittsburgh, stopping in ports like Madison, Cincinnati, Maysville, Point Pleasant and Marietta. While in Pittsburgh, student-athletes are headlining a name, image and likeness campaign about what it takes for a crew of up to 160 to run the boat. Pittsburghers are invited to come see the American Queen and take pictures, but non-sailing guests aren't allowed on board.
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week starts Monday, and there are dozens of restaurants offering special menus for you to try for the first time.Some restaurants are even extending restaurant week specials through August 21, so you have even longer to try new places around town.Event organizers also offer special selections to help you find new places, including restaurants with outdoor seating, sustainable menu offerings, and online reservations.
Pitt News
Six on-campus construction projects to know about this fall
For any new or returning students, it’s always helpful to know what is going on and what changes to look out for on campus. Pitt has an expansive campus and an abundance of buildings and resources already available and in use, so it may surprise new students to learn just how much development is in the works in Oakland. The Campus Master Plan has the 20-30 year road map, so here are the highlights of some of the projects currently underway.
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
Wheeling bar Generations axes live bands
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s the day the music died at Generations Restaurant & Pub in Wheeling. The establishment announced on its Facebook page Sunday that they “will no longer be having live bands.” They gave no reason for this decision, but stated they will still be open 7 days per week for breakfast, lunch […]
What’s really behind the drop in gas prices?
As national gas prices fell to just over $4 per gallon Monday, Marion County's average gas price fell to $3.99 per gallon, according to AAA.
Comments / 0