ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Researchers say they discovered consensus level attack on Ethereum — miners cheating the system to earn more

By Liam 'Akiba' Wright
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on cryptoslate.com

Comments / 8

BrianBoss78
1d ago

should tell you something when some of the world's worst people have their hands all over in crypto....Russia, China and North Korea

Reply(1)
2
Related
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Ethereum Pullback – Here’s His Downside Target

The crypto strategist who accurately predicted the bottom for Bitcoin (BTC) during the 2018 bear market is issuing a warning to Ethereum (ETH) holders. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Smart Contracter tells his 210,300 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be en route for an exhaustion rally to around $2,000 before losing over 36% of its value from the high.
MARKETS
dailycoin.com

Ethereum (ETH) Whales Are Stocking Up On Shiba Inu (SHIB) – Here’s Why

The top whales on Ethereum’s (ETH) blockchain are aggressively stocking up on popular meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The 580% daily increase suggests ETH whales favor the memecoin its rival Dogecoin (DOGE). From Less Than $1M to $5M in 24 Hours. The rapid spike could be a direct result...
PETS
u.today

Polygon Network (MATIC) TVL Surpassed by This Ethereum L2

Second-layer solutions on top of the Ethereum (ETH) network become increasingly popular in 2022; L2 majors Optimism and Arbitrum are hosting over 160 protocols combined. Optimism (OP) now exceeds Polygon (MATIC) by this crucial metric. Optimism (OP), a largest rollup-based second-layer scaling solution for the Ethereum (ETH) network, has accomplished...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miners#Mining Equipment#Web3 Technology#The Hebrew University#Uncle Maker Ethereum
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fareeha Arshad

Chinese researchers confirmed that they received signals from the outer space

Chinese scientists have claimed that they received signals from a faraway alien civilization through their giant ‘Sky Eye’ telescope. According to a report published by the official Chinese newspaper, ‘Science and Technology Daily’ by the Ministry of Science and Technology, researchers from Beijing University have found multiple technological traces from the civilization that are present far away from our planet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
ohmymag.co.uk

'End of civilization' may only be 18 years away, researchers predict

Let’s take a little trip back in time. In 1972, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) presented a fascinating study called The Limits to Growth. The aim of the study was to find out how long we have until the end of civilization as we know it.
SCIENCE
Fortune

China’s billionaires want to flee the country, and take $60 billion of wealth with them on their way out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last month, Shanghai-based billionaire Yimeng Huang—the CEO and chairman of gaming company XD—announced in a company memo that he and his family would relocate from China. The note leaked onto the internet and went viral on Chinese social media, sparking netizen discussions on the growing number of prominent businesspeople leaving China.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
Phys.org

Common weed may be 'super plant' that holds key to drought-resistant crops

A common weed harbors important clues about how to create drought resistant crops in a world beset by climate change. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea, commonly known as purslane, integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that enables the weed to endure drought while remaining highly productive, they report August 5 in the journal Science Advances.
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy