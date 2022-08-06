Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Meigs by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Meigs FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Hamilton, Meigs and Rhea. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1028 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Dayton, Soddy-Daisy, Lakesite, Graysville, Sale Creek, Birchwood, Shady Grove, Big Spring, Flat Top Mountain, Mowbray Mountain, Harrison Bay State Park, Old Washington, Middle Valley, North Chickamauga Creek Gorge and Falling Water. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Hamilton, Rhea by NWS
Flash Flood Warning issued for DeKalb, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 09:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: DeKalb; Jackson The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern DeKalb County in northeastern Alabama Northeastern Jackson County in northeastern Alabama * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 948 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across northeastern Jackson and DeKalb Counties. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in these areas. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bridgeport, Henagar, Stevenson, Ider, Hytop, Fabius, Russell Cave National Monument, Higdon, Long Island, Bass, Sulpher Springs and Jericho. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Gordon, Murray, Whitfield by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gordon; Murray; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Gordon County in northwestern Georgia Southwestern Murray County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 941 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dalton, Calhoun, Resaca, Tilton and Nickelsville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Hamilton, Meigs, Rhea by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 09:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradley; Hamilton; Meigs; Rhea The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Bradley County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hamilton County in east Tennessee Southwestern Meigs County in east Tennessee Southwestern Rhea County in east Tennessee * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 1058 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chattanooga, Dayton, Soddy-Daisy, Lakesite, Harrison, Graysville, Birchwood, Sale Creek, Shady Grove, Flat Top Mountain, Big Spring, Hopewell, Harrison Bay State Park, Mowbray Mountain, Middle Valley, North Chickamauga Creek Gorge and Falling Water. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Hamilton, Marion by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hamilton; Marion The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Hamilton County in east Tennessee Southern Marion County in east Tennessee * Until 315 PM EDT /215 PM CDT/. * At 1102 AM EDT /1002 AM CDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Chattanooga, Jasper, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg, Kimball, Ridgeside, Red Bank, Orme, Haletown (guild), Hicks Gap State Park, Sequatchie Cave, New Hope, Lookout Mountain, Fiery Gizzard State Park and East Ridge. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 09:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madison The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Madison County in north central Alabama * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 905 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across Madison County from Gurley to Madison. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in this area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Harvest, Ryland, Hampton Cove and Brownsboro. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
