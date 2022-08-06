Effective: 2022-08-10 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Gordon; Murray; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Gordon County in northwestern Georgia Southwestern Murray County in northwestern Georgia Southeastern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia * Until 345 PM EDT Wednesday. * At 941 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dalton, Calhoun, Resaca, Tilton and Nickelsville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

GORDON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO