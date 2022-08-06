Read full article on original website
LPD: Three teens arrested in south Laredo drive-by shooting
Three teens were arrested in relation to a drive-by shooting early Monday morning in south Laredo, according to the Laredo Police Department. The suspects included two male juveniles ages 14 and 15 along with 17-year-old Ricardo Lopez. The three were charged with Deadly Conduct F/3, Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity F/3, Unlawful Carrying of Weapon C/A and Theft of Firearm SJF.
LPD seeks man wanted in burglary of a building
A man is being sought by the Laredo Police Department in connection to a burglary of building report. LPD said that it is seeking Cristian Cardenas in relation to the burglary. The 42-year-old male is described as 5-foot-8 and 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The burglary...
WCSO to host Back To School Supply Giveaway
The Webb County Sheriff's Office will be holding a back-to-school event before local children return to schools this week. The Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it would be holding the Back To School Supply Giveaway on Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to noon while supplies last. The giveaway will...
Hotel recognitions piling up for the Vaswanis
La Quinta Inn & Suites Laredo Airport received yet another “Best of” distinction selection for 2021, an accomplishment considering it is a hotel that has been in existence for close to two decades. Shashi and Priya Vaswani, who are both co-owners and president and vice president respectively of...
Laredo USBP service horse of 12 years retires
A U.S. Border Patrol service horse out of Laredo is riding off into the sunset to enjoy his well deserved retirement. The horse, named Ranger, had a retirement ceremony recently alongside his original partner, former Horse Patrol Commander, Rafael V. Garza. USBP said that Ranger will be able to enjoy...
Keep Laredo Beautiful wins prestigious award against big Texas cities
Keep Laredo Beautiful was recognized during the Monday City Council meeting for reaching second place at the 2022 Governor’s Community Achievement Award in Category 10, an award that the city stated is the most prestigious award the organization can receive. According to the Keep Texas Beautiful, Category 10 pits...
Laredo Health Department receives $4M for mental illnesses
On Monday, the Laredo Health Department received a substantial federal grant that will help them fund mental illness resources for more than 300 individuals for the next four years. Rep. Henry Cuellar (TX-28) announced $4 million for the City of Laredo Assisted Outpatient Treatment Program that will be given in...
Laredo program helps launch avocado beer company in US
One Mexican beer company has been able to launch their company and line of products in the United States thanks to a program in Laredo, and they made their first demonstration of the product in the Gateway City this week. AvoBeer, a Mexican company that made its first introduction to...
Laredo Chick-fil-A restaurants to offer free sandwich next week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chick-fil-A has announced that their Laredo-area restaurants will be offering a free Chicken Sandwich to their guests from Monday, August 15 through Saturday, August 27. "We’re thrilled to offer our loyal guests a free Chicken Sandwich entrée," local restaurant...
Laredo Regional Food Bank distributes food at job fair
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Laredo Regional Food Bank made its presence felt at the Laredo Cares Job Fair, offering food resources to the community. According to Lorena Rodriguez, Laredo Regional Food Bank Executive Director, Laredo College invited the organization to the event on...
LISD discusses approval of adding two new innovative courses for students
During a recent Laredo Independent School District board meeting, a discussion for possible action to approve the integration of two innovative courses was proposed. The Foundations of Restaurant Management and the Kinesiology II course could be provided to be implemented along with other 16 different career cluster LISD manages for students.
