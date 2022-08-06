ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IL

Semi-trailer catches fire in deadly crash

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police responded to a deadly crash on Interstate 70 involving tractor trailers around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash involved two semi-trucks at milepost 152. State Troopers said both trucks were traveling in the same direction when one of the trucks, driven by 60-year-old Claude Watson of St. Louis, tried to pass the other. As Watson tried to do so, that other truck, driven by Duane Jones of Dayton, Ohio, then crossed the centerline and collided with Watson’s truck. Both trucks crossed the ditch and traveled through a steel fence.

Watson’s truck flipped, landed on the driver’s side and caught fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Clark County Coroner.

Jones’ truck stopped upright in a nearby field. He was not hurt, but was ticketed for improper lane usage.

WCIA

WCIA

