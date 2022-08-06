ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Shelton Sampson Jr., 5-star wide receiver, commits to in-state LSU Tigers over Alabama, others

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=364T4P_0h7cvcLt00

The LSU Tigers have the nation's No. 7 recruiting class.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that LSU had largely been blanked on top in-state talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as five-star quarterback Arch Manning and Westgate five-star safety Derek Williams, the state's top two prospects , committed to Texas.

But LSU got on the board in a big way Saturday, as Catholic High School five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his commitment to the Tigers over fellow finalists Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M:

The 6-foot-4, 181-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 21 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver, making him the current headliner of LSU's recruiting class.

Shelton's commitment ends a weeklong social media push leading up to his commitment in which "#SheltonStays" became a popular hashtag on Twitter.

That effort didn't go unnoticed.

"It was crazy, when I first saw it, I was shocked," Sampson told The Advocate . "That definitely played a big part in me coming, showing me how much they really wanted me."

Shelton has led Catholic to back-to-back Louisiana Division I state titles, and a runner-up finish as a freshman.

They are, once again, an overwhelming favorite to complete the three-peat.

LSU finally has an in-state five-star commitment and the recruiting class is competing for a top-five spot nationally.

Not a bad place to be in early August.

Junior season highlights

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky sees veteran DB, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enter transfer portal

Joel Williams, a 6-foot-1 and 203-pound defensive back from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has decided to enter the transfer portal from Kentucky, On3 Sports reported. Williams was a Class of 2020 4-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 16 athlete in the class of 2020, and the No. 15 player in the state of Louisiana, according to the 247Sports Composite. He played in 7 games last season and made 2 tackles, and appeared in 9 games in 2020.
LEXINGTON, KY
brproud.com

Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Tigers#American Football#The Lsu Tigers#Catholic High School#Texas A M#Louisiana Division
tigerdroppings.com

LSU QB Race Prediction

This is the most talent and depth at QB that we have had at Da LSUS. I am excited to see womb the Coach Brian Kelly chooses to lead us into battle. In terms of arm talent and throwing mechanics, Matt Brennan and Broanny Nuss have the most to offer. Wonker Howard has a piss missile for an arm but we will have to redshirt him. He is the future of Da LSUS. I love what he will bring to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Gridiron preview: All you need to know about East Feliciana High football

Football season is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a look at the teams from around the area and take a sneak peek into what we can expect this fall. First on the docket is the East Feliciana Tigers, a team filled to the brim with returning starters who are looking to establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Class 2A.
JACKSON, LA
brproud.com

BREC hosting ‘Hometown Heroes’ basketball clinic in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Athletes from all walks of life will be participating in a “unique” basketball clinic hosted by BREC. Unlike any ordinary basketball clinic, this clinic aims to serve as a mentorship initiative for youth athletes. BREC said the clinic will be staffed by LSU greats, current and former NBA players, local college and high school coaches, and other community leaders.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
tigerdroppings.com

Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
225batonrouge.com

Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month

Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana has received compared to other states investing in infrastructure:
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station

BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year

BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

APSO apprehends Louisiana man wanted in EBR Parish

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Heriard St. over the weekend. The ensuing investigation led to the arrest of Colton Joseph Key, 23, of Plattenville. Key was found at the home and deputies determined that the 23-year-old was wanted...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy