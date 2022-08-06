Shelton Sampson Jr., 5-star wide receiver, commits to in-state LSU Tigers over Alabama, others

The LSU Tigers have the nation's No. 7 recruiting class.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that LSU had largely been blanked on top in-state talent in the 2023 recruiting cycle, as five-star quarterback Arch Manning and Westgate five-star safety Derek Williams, the state's top two prospects , committed to Texas.

But LSU got on the board in a big way Saturday, as Catholic High School five-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. announced his commitment to the Tigers over fellow finalists Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M:

The 6-foot-4, 181-pound pass-catcher is rated the nation's No. 21 overall prospect and No. 4 wide receiver, making him the current headliner of LSU's recruiting class.

Shelton's commitment ends a weeklong social media push leading up to his commitment in which "#SheltonStays" became a popular hashtag on Twitter.

That effort didn't go unnoticed.

"It was crazy, when I first saw it, I was shocked," Sampson told The Advocate . "That definitely played a big part in me coming, showing me how much they really wanted me."

Shelton has led Catholic to back-to-back Louisiana Division I state titles, and a runner-up finish as a freshman.

They are, once again, an overwhelming favorite to complete the three-peat.

LSU finally has an in-state five-star commitment and the recruiting class is competing for a top-five spot nationally.

Not a bad place to be in early August.

Junior season highlights