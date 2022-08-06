ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 4-star small forward Pryce Sandfort commits to Iowa Hawkeyes basketball

By Josh Helmer
 3 days ago

Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery and his staff landed one of their top targets in the 2023 class. Pryce Sandfort out of Waukee Northwest High School in Iowa committed to the Hawkeyes.

With the Sandfort commitment, Iowa now has three pledges in its 2023 class.

According to On3 , the 6-foot-7, 190 pound Sandfort is the nation’s No. 99 player, the No. 22 small forward and the No. 2 player from Iowa in the 2023 class. On3 also has Sandfort ranked as a four-star commit.

Meanwhile, ESPN , Rivals and 247Sports all rate Sandfort as a three-star prospect. 247Sports ranks Sandfort as the nation’s No. 135 player, the No. 29 small forward and the No. 2 player from Iowa. Rivals regards Sandfort as the No. 135 player nationally and the No. 37 small forward. Lastly, ESPN has Sandfort as the No. 39 power forward and the No. 2 player from Iowa.

Sandfort chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Clemson, Drake, Davidson, Nebraska, Seton Hall and Washington State. The Waukee native was also receiving interest from Gonzaga, Iowa State and Wake Forest.

Sandfort caught up with HawkeyeReport’s Blair Sanderson of Rivals to share why he committed to Iowa.

“Before my visit, I was talking to my parents and I was telling them there is no way I’ll commit after it. I wanted to take a lot of visits and decide after that. But on the visit, it just felt like home. I didn’t want to be anywhere else or visit anywhere else. I fell in love with the campus and the vision that coach Fran (McCaffery) and coach (Matt) Gatens had for me. Also, I had a great time hanging out with the guys,” Sandfort told Sanderson.

He also liked how the staff envisioned his future in Iowa City.

“They see me fitting in perfectly with how they want to play. Playing fast, shooting a lot of threes, all of that. They see me playing the 1-3 or 4. Fran has told me before, he sees me coming in as a freshman and making 60 threes and having a big role right away. Obviously, it’s all up to me and how hard I work,” Sandfort told Rivals.

It’s a huge get for the Hawkeyes. Sandfort, the younger brother of current Hawkeye Payton Sandfort, joins Owen Freeman and Brock Harding as the third commit in Iowa’s 2023 class.

Here’s a look at Pryce Sandfort’s junior season highlights courtesy of QuadVisual on YouTube .

Pryce Sandfort's recruiting profile

Stars Overall State Position
247 3 135 2 29
Rivals 3 135 N/A 37
ESPN 3 N/A 2 39
On3 Recruiting 4 99 2 22
247 Composite 4 119 2 25

Vitals

Hometown Waukee, Iowa
Projected Position SF
Height 6-7
Weight 190
Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 17, 2021
  • Visited on July 29
  • Committed on Aug. 6

Other offers and interests

Offers

  • Clemson
  • Drake
  • Davidson
  • Nebraska
  • Seton Hall
  • Washington State
Interests
  • Gonzaga
  • Iowa State
  • Wake Forest

Social media

