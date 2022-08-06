ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Singer Jewel shows damage to her tour bus after it caught fire

Singer Jewel shared images of the damages her bus tour sustained after catching fire in a parking lot on Saturday 6 August.“Nobody got hurt, it happened on an off day in the parking lot of a hotel,” the American star said while sharing footage of the damage.Jewel added the fire was spotted by the hotel’s front desk and that their bus driver had saved a vintage guitar from the blaze.The Utah native has been on the Am Gold Tour across the US since June.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dont Pay UK: What is it and what do they do?Brittney Griner pled guilty in court because she was raised to ‘take responsibility’Brittney Griner’s coach ‘confident’ jailed basketball player will be brought home
Jewel's Tour Bus Catches Fire in a Parking Lot

Watch: Pat Monahan Talks Train Covering ABBA's Dancing Queen on New Tour. While out on the road with her band, Jewel shared on TikTok that her tour bus burst into flames in a hotel parking lot, but luckily, no one was injured. "We had a full bus fire," she said...
Singer Jewel 'Safe' After Worrying Accident: What Happened?

Jewel shared an update after the recent bus fire. Jewel had a scheduled tour with Train, Blues Traveler, Thunderstorm Artis, and Will Anderson when the singer's bus suddenly ignited while in a hotel parking lot. In a video on TikTok, the 48-year-old singer detailed what happened and assured her followers...
Jewel says tour bus caught fire: 'No one was hurt'

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Jewel says her tour bus recently caught fire. The 48-year-old singer said in a video on TikTok and Instagram that she had a "full bus fire" while on the road for the AM Gold tour with Train. Jewel gave an update while showing the damage done...
