Colorado’s public health department reminds women to prioritize cancer screening through grant-funded program

Westword
Colorado's New COVID Variant: What You Need to Know
Late last week, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed that BA.2.75, a new Omicron subvariant of COVID-19, had been detected in Colorado. To learn more about the latest Omicron mutation and what it might mean for residents of this state and beyond, Westword reached out to Kristen Stewart, spokesperson for Colorado's joint information center, which is tasked with communicating about COVID-19.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Sen. Rankin: Price controls on health care deal another blow to rural Colorado
Yet again, rural Colorado suffers as the Democrat majority moves to government control and focuses on the interests of the urban Front Range, this time to implement price controls on health care. Access to hospitals and other health care resources is fragile in rural communities where vital services are often...
These 4 counties remain at worst COVID-19 level in Colorado
COVID-19 rates continue to drop in Colorado after a slight rise in COVID-19 cases from May to July.
Is Colorado past its COVID plateau?
Colorado has languished for most of the last three months in a kind of COVID-19 holding pattern. Cases and hospitalizations ebbed and flowed but on average stayed level on a large scale.
Summit Daily News
Town of Frisco hopes new programing for students will address after-school ‘crisis’
The Afterschool Fun Club will join Frisco’s array of programming to address the county’s after-school programming “crisis,” said Linsey Joyce, Frisco assistant recreation and culture director and programs manager. The program aims to provide a variety of activities, from sports and outdoor activities to arts and education.
Summit Daily News
Nominate, celebrate Colorado high school students passionate about science
The process has begun to nominate Colorado high school students who excel in science subjects for the 2022-2023 Future Leaders Program. Adults who support the high school student such as teachers, mentors and parents, may nominate students through an application on the CBS Colorado website. After six years of the...
Colorado officials urge uptake of COVID treatments as new variant arrives, hospitalizations fall
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Colorado fell this week after nearly two months of plateau, and health officials in the state are urging uptake of treatments to prevent severe disease. Despite the recent dominance of a new, transmissible version of the virus, Colorado's COVID-19 numbers have not surged over the past month,...
Summit Daily News
This is the 9th week of no fire restrictions in Summit County
For the second week of August, Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons does not recommend fire restrictions. According to FitzSimons, monsoonal rains are holding, energy release components continue to stay below the 90th percentile and no one in the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is under a fire restriction.
Fungus linked to fatal bat disease found in 'largest' maternity roost in Northern Colorado
A fungus called Pseudogymnoascus destructans (Pd) that's linked to a fatal bat disease has been found at a second location in Colorado just weeks after the fungus was first identified near Bent's Old Fort. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the fungus, which causes a fatal condition called white-nose syndrome...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Price transparency laws enforced for Colorado hospitals
COLORADO SPRINGS — Hospitals in Colorado will be prohibited from collecting debts against patients if the hospitals are not in compliance with federal price transparency laws. House Bill 1285 is a new state law that bans hospitals from referring, assigning or selling medical debt to collection agencies if they do not adhere to federal hospital […]
Delta-8 THC Is Illegal In Colorado- What So ‘Wrong’ With Delta-8?
Maybe you heard, or maybe you haven't, that Colorado has made Delta-8 illegal. While Colorado has been a proponent of marijuana use for many years, this drug does not make the cut. It was 2012, that Coloradans voted to make marijuana use and the retail sale of, legal for the...
Some Colorado school districts are preparing for possible mass shootings
Schools are preparing kids in the event of an active shooter as many districts head back to class this week.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Tourists need educated on Summit County recycling rules
I babysit for quite a few tourists. Tourists are on vacation and have little interest or incentive to take the time to sort their “trash.” (Obsessive as I am, I have been known to take recyclable materials home with me.) They don’t know that our dump site will fill up within the foreseeable future, and, frankly, they do not care.
kunm.org
Eight counties at high COVID levels where CDC recommends indoor masking.
New Mexico now has eight counties at the highest levels of COVID-19, three less than last week, according to the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention community levels map. Still populous counties like Bernalillo and Sandoval are red and the CDC and state health officials recommend that anyone in such counties wear N95 masks indoors in public settings.
Summit Daily News
Regional board to approve ozone action plan, but a Colorado coalition wants much more done
FRONT RANGE — The northern Front Range’s newest plan to meet federal ozone-reduction mandates comes with a rare upfront admission that it won’t work. The Regional Air Quality Council, a nonprofit board of experts and local officials charged with writing the state’s ozone compliance plan, will decide Friday on the latest proposals for trimming the hazardous ground-level gas. Colorado’s nine northern Front Range counties now have two EPA standards to meet in the state plan: A 2008 ceiling of 75 parts per billion ozone, and, as medical science cracked down on the health impact of ozone, a tougher 70 ppb ceiling set in 2015.
How is your Colorado school district performing with its test scores?
A plunge in the number of students participating in standardized tests during COVID-19 is complicating the state’s ability to gauge how well its schools are doing on student achievement. A long-term review of student test scores in Colorado shows a small but steady rise over the last six years...
Campaign to get abortion ban on CO ballot fails to collect enough signatures
Backers of a ballot initiative that would have banned abortion in Colorado failed to get enough signatures by the deadline Monday, so the measure won’t be on the November ballot.
Summit Daily News
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
BRECKENRIDGE — Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida...
Summit Daily News
Law that ends state sales tax on diapers and period products begins this week
A bipartisan law recently signed by Gov. Jared Polis will end state sales and use tax on feminine hygiene products and diapers. The law goes into effect Aug. 10. Across the country, state legislatures have made moves to end sales tax on diapers for infants and adults, including bills in Florida and Maryland. Iowa lawmakers have agreed since May to get rid of the state tax on all diapers, beginning in 2023.
