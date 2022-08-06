Read full article on original website
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
gooddaylivingal.com
‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
Bham Now
10 amazing places to learn horseback riding in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s an incredible experience to be on a horse and learn how to ride. There are so many places around Birmingham to learn how and we’ve already found the best 10 places to ride horses for you. Keep reading to learn all the details. What are the different...
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Dulce and Isabel Rivera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
Bham Now
American Kolache opens from former NFL player, Chad Slade + 5 more new businesses that you need to know about
Your day is about to get sweeter, Birmingham. From kolache shops, trading card shops, frozen custard, boutiques and more, Birmingham is welcoming new businesses to The Magic City community. Ready to take a look?. Birmingham businesses like these need great services behind them, like CanopyTitle: Birmingham’s premier service for for...
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
styleblueprint.com
Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham
Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
Shelby Reporter
An Inspiring Ride: Tray Weems’s special day on Helena school bus 09-87
Photos By Christina Dennis and contributed by Bryan Pope. As former Helena student Tray Weems made his way through the halls of Helena Intermediate School, he couldn’t help but smile. Tray hadn’t been in the school for quite a few years at this point, but that same feeling of happiness was undeniable.
Comeback Town: Birmingham, how do we get our millennials back?
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Brian McCoy. I was a dusty teen in the former coal mining camp, Docena, Alabama playing outside in the mud just 22 years ago. After serving as a community activist in...
birminghammommy.com
August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham
School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
wvtm13.com
Veterans Palace to provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veterans Palace in Ensley will soon offer veterans experiencing homelessness a place to live, eat and grow. Veteran Palace became a non-profit organization in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of opening the facility. Despite that hurdle, the founders remained determined to help those who fought for our country.
Bham Now
Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today
It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
ABC 33/40 News
Father and husband looks to combat poverty in hometown of Parrish
The medium household income in Walker County is $46,519 according to 2020 statistics by the USDA. That's less than the state average of $51,958. Walker County native Ryan Cagle believes people living in his hometown of Parrish earn less than $46,519 and believes they are hurting. “I don’t know anyone...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station
PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Hosts Free Back-to-School Bash
Tuscaloosa’s College Hill Baptist Church is hosting a FREE “Back to School Bash” to help support students and families headed into the new school year. The church is located at 600 24th Avenue East, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404. At College Hill, they want the youth to be "Change...
Bayer Properties sold, upscale Alabama malls Summit, Bridgestreet under new management
Birmingham-based Bayer Properties has been sold to a Dallas real estate investment firm, a move that puts some of Alabama’s most high-profile retail properties under new management. Centennial announced the acquisition last week. Under the terms of the deal, Bayer’s Birmingham headquarters will remain open and will become a...
Racist text prompts disbandment of police department in Alabama town: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Days after officials in a small Alabama town confirmed a text message containing a racist joke sent by a local police officer, town leaders moved to fire the chief and disband the department. The decision was handed down last week by the City Council of...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County Schools welcome students on first day
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — More than 50 schools in the Jefferson County School system opened doors to students on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said the system is focusing on being well rounded and maintaining safety this school year. As far as COVID-19 precautions, masks will be optional, and vaccines are encouraged. Gonsoulin also said following recent events in Uvalde their SRO's have spent countless hours this summer training, and they have taken steps to make buildings more secure. The system hopes to target learning loss due to the pandemic. The goal is to keep students safe while making strides forward in all categories including academics, athletics, and arts.
Birmingham city leaders work to put brakes on exhibition driving
From drag racing to donuts, and now a deadly shooting, Birmingham Police said exhibition driving is what led to an incident that left one woman dead and four others hurt.
