Birmingham, AL

‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Dulce and Isabel Rivera

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
styleblueprint.com

Meet the Woman Who’s Feeding Birmingham

Since 2009, Jenny Waltman has been on a mission to feed Birmingham. Through the faith-based, non-profit organization, Grace Klein Community, Jenny and her team offer food for the belly and the soul. With the help of partners and volunteers, Grace Klein Community delivers food boxes to families in need. The organization helps provide food at shelters and to other groups supporting those who experience food insecurity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

An Inspiring Ride: Tray Weems’s special day on Helena school bus 09-87

Photos By Christina Dennis and contributed by Bryan Pope. As former Helena student Tray Weems made his way through the halls of Helena Intermediate School, he couldn’t help but smile. Tray hadn’t been in the school for quite a few years at this point, but that same feeling of happiness was undeniable.
HELENA, AL
birminghammommy.com

August Events Not to Miss in Birmingham

School might be back in session but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop! Here are some August events happening in Birmingham you’re going to want to check out!. Hear ye, hear ye – Princes and Princesses! Join your Birmingham Zoo for a magical morning with our court of Enchanted Princesses during the royal Pancakes and Princesses Breakfast! Taking place on Saturday, August 13 the first seating will be from 8:30 am to 10:00 am and the second seating will be from 10:15 am to 11:45 am at the Peak, the breakfast will be followed by Fairytales and Frogs Day from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm on Henley Lawn.
Bham Now

Job-seekers: There are 25k jobs in the Birmingham-Hoover Area today

It’s time to refresh your resume because the Greater Birmingham Area has almost 25k openings, according to Indeed.com. If you’re interested in scoring your dream job, keep reading to learn about the top employers and our featured job listings. Find your dream job on Bham Now’s featured job...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Father and husband looks to combat poverty in hometown of Parrish

The medium household income in Walker County is $46,519 according to 2020 statistics by the USDA. That's less than the state average of $51,958. Walker County native Ryan Cagle believes people living in his hometown of Parrish earn less than $46,519 and believes they are hurting. “I don’t know anyone...
PARRISH, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City School host kickoff to school starting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa City School employees gathered Monday morning to kickoff a new school year in style. Administrators wanted everyone together to offer encouragement and get excited about what the new year has to offer. They call the meeting “Institute” but it was more like a pep rally...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta group accused of stealing $10K in diesel from Alabama gas station

PELHAM, Ala. - Officers in Alabama have arrested four Georgia men and one woman in connection with stealing diesel fuel worth thousands of dollars from a local gas station. Officials in Pelham, Alabama say 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel were stolen from the gas station between Aug. 2 and Aug. 5. The total monetary loss to the business is estimated to be around $10,000.
PELHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Schools welcome students on first day

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — More than 50 schools in the Jefferson County School system opened doors to students on Tuesday. Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said the system is focusing on being well rounded and maintaining safety this school year. As far as COVID-19 precautions, masks will be optional, and vaccines are encouraged. Gonsoulin also said following recent events in Uvalde their SRO's have spent countless hours this summer training, and they have taken steps to make buildings more secure. The system hopes to target learning loss due to the pandemic. The goal is to keep students safe while making strides forward in all categories including academics, athletics, and arts.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

