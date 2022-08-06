ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Dr. I: What if Taylor Greene hit third for the KC Royals?

By Mike DiMauro
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

Idle Thoughts, while waiting for high school football, college football, pro football, fantasy football, betting on football and, well, you get the idea:

Dr. Idle, Dr. I to close friends, noticed that last weekend, the first two batters Kansas City Royals’ order were Whit Merrifield and Bobby Witt Jr. (Merrifield was soon traded to the Blue Jays).

It got Dr. I thinking: Had the Royals enlisted U.S. Rep. (and apparent political pundit) Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to hit third, they’d have had Whit, Witt and Nitwit.

• Oh, how Dr. I will miss the late summer night drives home listening to the Vin Scully on XM Radio.

The greatest. Retired the trophy. And nobody else ever called a no-hitter in iambic pentameter. (And if you’ve never heard Scully’s lyrical call of “two and two to Harvey Kuehn,” go back and listen.)

• Dr. I was among the first to point out that Connecticut has become a two-season state: winter and road construction.

Now the Department of Transportation continues its assault by changing exit numbers and listing notable attractions with signs on Route 9.

Dr. I saw a sign for the “Ivorytown” Playhouse the other day. One problem: It’s the Ivoryton Playhouse. Only been there for 90 years.

Dr. I wonders: If the same people were in charge of road signs in the D.C. area, would they direct traffic to the “Washingtown” Monument?

• Note to Frankie Montas and Andrew Benintendi: It doesn’t count until you do it for the Yankees.

• Mad props and bon mots to ESPN for “The Captain.”

Best line so far: David Wells threw his arms up in frustration on the mound when three fielders failed to catch a pop up/bloop single. Jeter to Wells later in the dugout: “We don’t do that (stuff) here.”

• Public Service Announcement I: The 21st Annual 9/11 Tour de Force bike ride begins Sept. 9 and goes 300 miles to benefit fallen law enforcement officers. Waterford High softball coach Andy Walker and several other locals involved. Donate at app.donorview.com/VQjrn.

• Public Service Announcement II: The annual Kiwanis Club Golf Tournament is Sept. 16 at Shenneossett. Proceeds to benefit the club’s community service fund. Contact Ted Nelson (ted@tjnelsonhomes.com) or John Russell (johnrussell319@hotmail.com) for more information.

• From a UConn men’s basketball season ticket holder: “My Gampel tickets for two seats last year were $640. This year, $1,350. For eight games and four I do not want to see. No thanks.”

• Congrats to former Fitch wrestler Billy Goff, who won his UFC fight by knockout last week in Las Vegas. Goff earned a UFC contract as well. Looking forward to following his career.

• Per an ESPN.com story on the travails of college football:

“While the NCAA does have a rule against using NIL as a recruiting inducement, most don't believe it matters. Nearly 80 percent of respondents (to a survey) said NIL represents a black-market pay-for-play system that is being used to secure recruits and transfers.”

And unless the CIAC awakens, the same thing, on a smaller — but no less concerning — scale will happen here.

• A belated happy birthday to The Great One, otherwise known as happily retired Ch. 30 anchor Gerry Brooks.

• Which has a worse batting average this summer: The Supreme Court or Joey Gallo?

• ECC Summer League basketball semifinals Monday night at Summit Sports and Fitness in Norwich: Waterford vs. Norwich at 5; Windham vs. Montville at 6.

• Dear New London Leaders: You are absolutely positive that NOTHING can be done about these delinquents on their dirt bikes scaring the bejesus out of innocent drivers?

Nothing?

Baloney. Some people around here need to start doing their jobs.

• Summer always feels better with empty seats at Fenway.

• Rutgers is selling football season ticket packages at Costco. (No, really.)

• Why are Yankee fans suddenly acting as though Jordan Montgomery is Steve Carlton?

• Not that Dr. I would ever defend Tom Brady (who couldn’t beat Eli Manning), but he got four games for deflating footballs and this miscreant Watson only gets six for being a predator?

• So do you have your popcorn ready get for the UConn football opener at Utah State?

Throw out the records when those two behemoths meet, right?

• Prediction for Sept. 3: Notre Dame 27, Ohio State 26. (This is called the reverse jinx.)

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Checking in on Red Sox prospects after trade deadline

The Boston Red Sox' farm system has been shaken up since last week's MLB trade deadline. Two prospects -- Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu -- were acquired in the trade that sent veteran catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros. Pitching prospect Jay Groome, the Red Sox' first-round draft pick in 2017, was shipped to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Eric Hosmer.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Connecticut State
numberfire.com

Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Sunday afternoon

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Duran for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.3 FanDuel...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jaylin Davis not in lineup Sunday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jaylin Davis is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Davis is being replaced in center field by Jarren Duran versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 23 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .350 batting average with an .835 OPS, 3...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Duran misplays two fly balls, argues with fans in latest Red Sox defeat

Jarren Duran is having a tough time in center field lately. It all started when the Boston Red Sox outfielder was criticized for his lack of effort on a fly ball during a July game against the Toronto Blue Jays. What should have been an easy out turned into a wild inside-the-park grand slam.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Steve Carlton
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Bobby Witt Jr.
Person
Jordan Montgomery
The Associated Press

Lucky 13: Mariners top Yankees in extras for tense 1-0 win

SEATTLE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Luis Torrens singled with one out in the 13th inning to score Eugenio Suárez, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 1-0 on Tuesday night in a game dominated by the starting pitching of Gerrit Cole and Luis Castillo. The two aces were overpowering into the late innings before turning it over to bullpens that managed to keep the game scoreless deep into the night. Some bad baserunning by the Yankees helped, as did a lack of execution by the Mariners as both teams had chances early in the extra frames to finally score a run. It was the first major league game to reach the 13th inning scoreless since Tampa Bay against Detroit on Aug. 17, 2019 — before new rules were implemented in 2020 putting an automatic runner at second base to start each extra inning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Daily Reflector

Series volunteers outnumber players and coaches

Mark and LuAnne Phillips were among the first people at the Little League Softball World Series on Tuesday. They arrived at Stallings Stadium before the teams and coaches, before the ESPN camera crew, before even the most die-hard fans. The Phillips family began spending summers here years before Greenville inked a five-year deal to host the tournament, serving as volunteers before any of the girls playing in this year’s event were even born. ...
GREENVILLE, NC
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#The Kc Royals#Xm Radio
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin taking seat Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevin will move back to the bench after covering third base in Monday's series opener. Ramon Urias will be on the hot corner Tuesday while Rougned Odor starts on second base and bats seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Eck to retire from Boston booth at season's end

BOSTON – Make sure to enjoy Dennis Eckersley’s unique dialect (yakker, cheese, gas, salad, paint, three-run Johnson etc.) and candor for the rest of the 2022 baseball season. The Eck -- a Hall of Fame pitcher in his first career and a wildly popular announcer in Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Day

Former NL standout Bland-Fitzpatrick commits to Seton Hall

She was a freshman on the New London High School girls’ basketball team in 2019 when the Whalers reached the Class LL state championship game at Mohegan Sun Arena. Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick had all the promise, 27 points in an early-season victory over Capital Prep; she always knew her way to the basket, but was sometimes without the finesse she needed to finish a play.
NEW LONDON, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
324
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy