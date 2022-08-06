ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Motley Fool

Can This Tech Giant Become a Dividend Aristocrat?

Apple's business may be maturing, but it hasn't stopped growing. Colossal cash flows make it a tremendous potential dividend stock. Services could smooth out Apple's historically lumpy growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Cheap Tech Stock Soared 20%: Time to Buy?

Pinterest has a new leadership looking to make changes. E-commerce has become a much bigger focal point for Pinterest. The company will need time to prove it's on the right track with its changes. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Buy This Buffett Stock Hand Over Fist Before It's Too Late

Apple's latest results indicate that it is doing well in a tough environment. The tech giant seems set for impressive growth thanks to the 5G smartphone opportunity. Apple's enticing valuation makes the stock an attractive bet right now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

What Should Unity Software Shareholders Do Now?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will go over Unity's...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Wix Stock Jumped Higher Today

Wix outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimates in the quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Down 10%, Is This Market Share Leader a Buy?

The report showed significant growth in its compliance software business. After the SPAC boom in 2021, its transactions business has slowed, but the pipeline remains encouraging. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Jumia Stock Popped Today

Jumia's second-quarter report showed improvements in almost every performance metric that counts. Management appears to be prioritizing improvements to its bottom line, but it still has a long ways to go on that front. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Lemonade Stock a Buy Now?

Lemonade’s Q2 earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations. Its organic growth is cooling off, but its inorganic growth will accelerate as it takes over Metromile. Lemonade will remain unprofitable for the foreseeable future, and its stock still can’t be considered a bargain at its IPO price. You’re reading...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Worried About a Recession? Buy These 3 Stocks and Hold Forever

Microsoft's products are deflationary; they help customers keep prices stable by driving efficiencies. The pet market is growing rapidly, even in the face of a recession. Therefore, the demand for Zoetis' pharmaceuticals should remain high. Health care is a necessity, no matter the state of the economy. UnitedHealth's importance to...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Prediction: These Could Be The Best Growth Stocks in 2030

Revolve Group has a differentiated model that is capturing market share. Airbnb has an agile business that can shift to meet changing demand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 of the S&P 500's Top-Performing Stocks in July

HCA, Etsy, and Tesla all recently reported encouraging earnings numbers. As the market turned around, these stocks all jumped more than 25% last month. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet

No doubt, the Chinese powerhouse is facing some challenges. However, Alibaba's e-commerce business is a cash cow. And the company still has many levers to pull to sustain growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Vuzix (VUZI 22.95%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call. Aug...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Veritone, Inc. (VERI -10.02%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Should You Really Buy Starbucks as Union Battle Heats Up?

Union votes are spreading throughout the company's store network. Unionization can often mean higher operating costs for companies. But the stock's current valuation may compensate investors for the uncertainty. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years

Investors have been using Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings for decades to ride the Oracle of Omaha's coattails. However, Buffett's biggest investment over the past four years won't show up in a 13F. Allocating $62.1 billion to this under-the-radar stock since 2018 is more than Buffett has invested in Apple or...
STOCKS

