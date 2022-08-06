Read full article on original website
Can This Tech Giant Become a Dividend Aristocrat?
Apple's business may be maturing, but it hasn't stopped growing. Colossal cash flows make it a tremendous potential dividend stock. Services could smooth out Apple's historically lumpy growth.
This Cheap Tech Stock Soared 20%: Time to Buy?
Pinterest has a new leadership looking to make changes. E-commerce has become a much bigger focal point for Pinterest. The company will need time to prove it's on the right track with its changes.
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
Buy This Buffett Stock Hand Over Fist Before It's Too Late
Apple's latest results indicate that it is doing well in a tough environment. The tech giant seems set for impressive growth thanks to the 5G smartphone opportunity. Apple's enticing valuation makes the stock an attractive bet right now.
What Should Unity Software Shareholders Do Now?
In this video, I will go over Unity's
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
Why Wix Stock Jumped Higher Today
Wix outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimates in the quarter.
Down 10%, Is This Market Share Leader a Buy?
The report showed significant growth in its compliance software business. After the SPAC boom in 2021, its transactions business has slowed, but the pipeline remains encouraging.
Why Jumia Stock Popped Today
Jumia's second-quarter report showed improvements in almost every performance metric that counts. Management appears to be prioritizing improvements to its bottom line, but it still has a long ways to go on that front.
Is Lemonade Stock a Buy Now?
Lemonade's Q2 earnings beat Wall Street's expectations. Its organic growth is cooling off, but its inorganic growth will accelerate as it takes over Metromile. Lemonade will remain unprofitable for the foreseeable future, and its stock still can't be considered a bargain at its IPO price.
Worried About a Recession? Buy These 3 Stocks and Hold Forever
Microsoft's products are deflationary; they help customers keep prices stable by driving efficiencies. The pet market is growing rapidly, even in the face of a recession. Therefore, the demand for Zoetis' pharmaceuticals should remain high. Health care is a necessity, no matter the state of the economy. UnitedHealth's importance to
Did Micron Technology and Nvidia Break the Semiconductor Market?
These semiconductor giants made a significant impact this week.
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
The market's rallying, but these three stocks are getting left behind. It's not fair.
Prediction: These Could Be The Best Growth Stocks in 2030
Revolve Group has a differentiated model that is capturing market share. Airbnb has an agile business that can shift to meet changing demand.
3 of the S&P 500's Top-Performing Stocks in July
HCA, Etsy, and Tesla all recently reported encouraging earnings numbers. As the market turned around, these stocks all jumped more than 25% last month.
2 Reasons Investors Should Not Give Up On Alibaba Just Yet
No doubt, the Chinese powerhouse is facing some challenges. However, Alibaba's e-commerce business is a cash cow. And the company still has many levers to pull to sustain growth.
Vuzix (VUZI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Vuzix (VUZI 22.95%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Veritone, Inc. (VERI -10.02%) Q2 2022 Earnings Call.
Should You Really Buy Starbucks as Union Battle Heats Up?
Union votes are spreading throughout the company's store network. Unionization can often mean higher operating costs for companies. But the stock's current valuation may compensate investors for the uncertainty.
The Off-the-Radar Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought $62 Billion of in 4 Years
Investors have been using Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings for decades to ride the Oracle of Omaha's coattails. However, Buffett's biggest investment over the past four years won't show up in a 13F. Allocating $62.1 billion to this under-the-radar stock since 2018 is more than Buffett has invested in Apple or
