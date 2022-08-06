Raymond Briggs, author of The Snowman, has died, aged 88.The author’s publisher Penguin Random House announced the news on Wednesday (10 August).Briggs, who was also an illustrator, cartoonist and graphic novelist, started his career in the 1950s.He was best known for writing The Snowman, whose cartoon adaptation featuring the song “Walking in the Air” by Aled Jones, has become a Christmas classic.More to follow Read More Olivia Newton-John: Peter Andre pays tribute to Grease actressPulitzer Prize winning author David McCullough dies aged 89Courtney Love announces she’s finished her memoir after ‘decade’ of writing

