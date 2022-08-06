Malik Heath discusses why he transferred from Mississippi State to Ole Miss, says he never liked cowbells

Lane Kiffin on Tuesday met with reporters and offered the latest update on where Ole Miss stands at this point in fall camp. “I think we’re probably close, the variables being all the new guys,” Kiffin said. “So probably not where we would want to be normally, but you do have to take that into consideration. Because again, your new guys usually are at the bottom. You’ve got a lot of new guys that have played a lot, and we expect them to play, that’s why they’re here. It’s a work in progress and it’s really both sides.”

OXFORD, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO