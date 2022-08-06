ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Driver dead, passenger hospitalized after fiery crash in Tangipahoa Parish

By Raeven Poole
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lpJcs_0h7cuZcN00

ROSELAND, La . ( WGNO ) — Louisiana State Troopers say a single-vehicle crash on Friday night claimed the life of an unidentified driver. The crash happened in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to the LSP, a 2013 GMC Yukon was heading south on Interstate 55 near LA Hwy 1048 shortly before midnight. For reasons unknown, the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The SUV then smashed into a tree and became fully engulfed in flames.

Troopers say the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time but suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The condition of the passenger has not been provided, and it is not known if they were wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

A toxicology sample was taken from the driver as a part of the ongoing investigation. The coroner’s office will release the driver’s identity after an autopsy is done.

