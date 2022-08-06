Smarter Balanced Test Results Show Positive Progress for WCSD Students

Read on www.2news.com
New WCSD Superintendent Shares Entry Plan
The superintendent wants to focus on building relationships with everyone involved in the school district and she plans on doing that in three phases. Washoe County School District's new superintendent is getting ready to present her entry plan to trustees.
New WCSD Superintendent Presents Entry Plan Presentation at Public Meeting
Washoe County School District's new superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield shared her entry plan to trustees on Tuesday titled ‘A New Chapter for WCSD’. The plan has three focus points. One is about getting back to the basics of making sure all students are known, challenged and supported to...
Two back-to-school vaccine events planned, Aug. 13 and Aug. 20
The Washoe County Health District, in collaboration with Community Health Alliance and Immunize Nevada, is hosting two back-to-school vaccine community events this month for parents looking to have their children vaccinated at low or no cost. Children accompanied by a parent or legal guardian can come to the Health District,...
Free classroom supplies for teachers in WCSD
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first day of school in both Washoe and Carson is just a week away. With prices on the rise buying supplies may be harder for some this year. Fortunately, there’s a big resource teachers can turn to for a way to save. The Teachers’...
Local organizations team up to support WCSD teachers and students
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is celebrating the new school year by supporting 750 Washoe County School District (WCSD) teachers and 200 WCSD students in partnership with the Education Alliance of Washoe County and the Public Education Foundation. Teachers from 23 schools across WCSD will receive bags of school supplies for their...
Washoe County School Districts cuts ribbon for new high school campus
Students, parents and alums packed the new cafeteria at Hug to listen to local politicians and educators give thanks to those who've helped the new Hug become a reality. In fact, it took school board president and Hug alum, Angie Taylor, over seven minutes to thank everybody involved with the project in her opening remarks.
Construction on the RTC’s Sky Vista Parkway Widening Project Begins August 15
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will begin construction on Sky Vista Parkway Project on Monday, August 15. The project limits are on Sky Vista Parkway from Silver Lake Road to just east of Vista Knoll Parkway. As part of the project, the RTC will widen the road from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction. There will also be improvements for other roadway users.
KUNR Today: Truckee teen missing after party in Tahoe, Reno Councilmember Neoma Jardon resigns
Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by more than 100 minors and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. Her phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, the office said. Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office says the teen's disappearance is being treated as an abduction because officials have not been able to find her car.
Democrats eye a majority on the Washoe County Commission
Policy, politics and progressive commentary In the Washoe County Commission District 5 race, a victory for Democrat challenger Edwin Lyngar over incumbent Republican Jeanne Herman could create a 3 to 2 Democratic majority on the commission. Democrats – and at least one Republican – say flipping the seat would help relieve political tensions in the county. ‘It is time to […] The post Democrats eye a majority on the Washoe County Commission appeared first on Nevada Current.
Construction on the RTC’s Peckham Lane Project Begins August 15
The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County will begin construction to rehabilitate Peckham Lane on Monday, August 15. The project limits are on Peckham Lane from Baker Lane to South Virginia Street. As part of the project, the RTC will rehabilitate the roadway, replace sidewalks, upgrade curb ramps, and...
Oops: Toll Brothers sells more than 80 lots to Sparks homebuyer after copy-paste error
A Sparks homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with a swath of house lots in a Toll Brothers subdivision — plus two common spaces — while buying a single-family home. Washoe County Assessor data showed that the buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home that was valued at...
Washoe County Bomb Squad disarm, safely remove homemade bomb in Lassen County
The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad safely disarmed and removed a homemade bomb in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon. On August 9, 2022, at approximately 09:33 a.m. while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch.
Reno police shoot person during disturbance in southwest Reno
Reno police responding to a report of a disturbance shot a person Monday morning on Kestrel Court, in the neighborhood west of Washoe County Golf Course. Sparks police are investigating the incident, following Washoe County's officer-involved shooting protocol. ...
Vial sworn in as CHP officer
Aaron James Velasquez, of Susanville, has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol Academy. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Redwood City Area office. Vial graduated from Lassen High School in 2008. He also earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from California...
Police Department Seeks Suspect in Midtown Susanville Armed Robbery
Investigators from the Susanville Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery that took place early Friday morning near Burger King on Main Street. Officers were dispatched around 12:40a.m., and arrived on scene and contacted an employee who reported being robbed at...
Man Arrested in Susanville for Trespassing
Originally Published by: Susanville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Friday, August 5th 2022, at about 04:40 AM, SPD Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s restaurant, located at 3000 Main Street in Susanville, CA for a reported vandalism in progress. Once on scene, SPD Officers and Deputies from the Lassen county Sheriff’s...
WCSO investigating chase to Wadsworth area that led to shooting, vehicle fire
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - AUGUST 5 UPDATE: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is now leading the investigation into a vehicle chase that led to an officer involved shooting and fire. A chase went from Lyon County to the Wadsworth area near Interstate 80 Thursday evening. According to WCSO, an...
