Sipila is living out his dream: Virginia native is competing in professional wrestling

CHISHOLM — When Drew Sipila attended Virginia High School, he played football, basketball and competed in track and field.

He had no wrestling experience.

That didn’t stop Sipila from trying to achieve his goal of becoming a professional wrestler.

Sipila, also known as The System, is rising through the ranks of professional wrestling.

He competed Friday at the St. Louis County Fair, wrestling for the Wrestling Gone Wild championship against the Ram Master Rampage Santana.

Unfortunately The System couldn’t wrestle away that title from Rampage Santana, but that hasn’t deterred him from living out his dream, which started when he was one-month old.

“My dad watched the AWA,” Sipila said. “I was born in 1995, and in my first month, he went to the first WCW event at the Mall of America. I was probably the youngest dude to attend that.

“I grew up with it. I always loved it. I had a huge passion for it going through college.”

When Sipila graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2017, he rounded up the $3,000 sum to join the Academy School of Professional Wrestling in Minneapolis, which is run by Shawn and Ariya Daivari and Ken Anderson.

That’s where he started to learn his craft.

“That was amazing timing,” Sipila said. “They opened the doors a couple of months before I graduated. They’re a prestigious school. They’ve turned out about 20 to 25 graduates right now, and I’m one of them.

“We have a couple of guys in the WWE right now, and a couple of guys in the AAW right now. It’s afforded me the ability to wrestle two or three times a week, and train Monday through Friday. I’m having a blast, living my dream.”

The Academy School has gave Silpila all of the tools he would need to become adept at his sport.

“You do regular jiu-jitsu rolls — forward rolls, backward rolls,” Sipila said. “You learn how to take a flat-back bump, a forward bump and landing on your sides. Hitting the ropes takes a lot, too. It’s all about callus buildup.

“With repetition, it becomes easier the more you do it. Technique is huge in order to do this and not get hurt. You have to have great technique, and you have to be able to trust your partner.”

The System’s first match was in April of 2018, in front of 50 people in a basement in

Hopkins.

“It was a dream come true,” Sipila said. “You have the nerves. You want to make sure you’re not hurting your guy. One day, I was stressing out about it, but I was like, ‘I’m going to go out there and pretend I’m in my backyard in third-grade, playing with my friends in Britt.

“It’s harnessing that energy. I’ve done that ever since. I’m been having a blast, living my dream. I’m like a little kid out there, only I’m hurting people and winning championships.”

In all, The System has wrestled in 229 matches. He would love to wrestle in a 100 matches per year.

“ I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do that,” Silpila said. “I know that sounds crazy, but I love the lifestyle of pro wrestling. It’s like coming to a party. I’m coming to a new place, performing, making people laugh, making people smile.

“We’re right in the center of the party, so afterward, I can have a beer. We’re usually at a festival or a town. It’s a lot of fun. You just fly with the wind.”

Sipila is confident he can accomplish that because of the training he’s received.

“I went to a really good training school,” Sipila said. “I believe that Ken Anderson is going to go down as one of the best pro-wrestling coaches in history, if all of his students do their jobs right.

“The reason he is a great coach is he taught us the fundamentals. He taught us how to be safe there. He teaches us how to be able to have 100 matches a year, keep us safe and not hurt ourselves. Once again, technique is huge. It’s the mainstay of our business. You have to protect your opponent in there.”

Not bad for someone who grew up in the Virginia area.

“It means a lot to me,” Sipila said. “I see a lot of my Mesabi friends. I see a lot of my mom’s work friends and all of my hometown friends, who buy my T-shirts. It’s wild to be at this point of my career, and to be able to do shows like this here on the Iron Range.

“I hope to come back here a lot more.”

The System wrestled Saturday night in Paradise City Wrestling, which is run by Mitch Paradise. He’s wrestling today in the Midwest All-Star Wrestling circuit, which competes in Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

“They run great shows,” Silpila said. “I will be their first, two-time world champion. You can believe that because, ‘Trust The System.’”