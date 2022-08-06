Hall of Fame Inductee Bryant Young Dedicates Speech to Late Son

Read on outsider.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
The Least Visited State Park in Ohio is also the most PeacefulTravel MavenHartville, OH
Meet local authors and more at Local Lit Fest on Saturday Aug 6thJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Family of Ellet athlete who drowned responds to football coach’s leave
Akron Public Schools has confirmed to Fox 8 that Ellet High School football coach Steve Fasig has been placed on leave following the drowning death of Toshaye Pope during the team's lake outing last month.
WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Players, Coaches at Giants Practice
At this point, someone on the New York Giants staff should have War’s hit song… The post WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Players, Coaches at Giants Practice appeared first on Outsider.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes. We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Giants OL coach Bobby Johnson takes 'full responsibility' for part in training camp brawl
Fights among teammates are common events during NFL training camp practices. However, members of the New York Giants were involved in a unique occurrence Monday when offensive line coach Bobby Johnson pushed linebacker Cam Brown after Brown had reportedly attempted to pull starting center Jon Feliciano away from a skirmish.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
10 takeaways from the first 10 days of Lions training camp
Hard to believe but two weeks of Detroit Lions training camp have already flown by. The Lions have held 10 practice sessions over that timeframe, as well as press conferences and meeting time with the media for several coaches and players. Here are 10 takeaways I’ve witnessed in my days...
Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, leaves Duncanville to join Sierra Canyon, Bronny James
Ashton Hardaway, the highly-touted son of University of Memphis coach and former NBA great Penny Hardaway, is moving from one national high school basketball power to another. The 6-foot-7 class of 2023 power forward is set to join Bronny James and the Chatsworth, Calif. prep powerhouse ...
Another top Buckeye target will be in Columbus for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A top Buckeye target tells Bucknuts his next OSU visit will be for the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
BET
NBA Star Tobias Harris And Jasmine Winton Tie The Knot At A New York Castle
NBA star Tobias Harris and Jasmine Winton tied the knot Saturday (Aug. 6) at a lovely wedding ceremony at Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y., PEOPLE reports. “Today I get to marry my best friend!!!!” the Philadelphia 76ers forward, 30, shared with the world via tweeted before the nuptials. Engaged...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former first-round pick poised for NFL comeback
A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.
Chicago Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith Requests Trade, Calls It ‘Deeply Painful’
A year of misery rapidly approaches for the Chicago Bears. Ahead of Tuesday morning’s Family… The post Chicago Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith Requests Trade, Calls It ‘Deeply Painful’ appeared first on Outsider.
WATCH: NFL Players Choir Gets ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audience Out of Their Seats
There’s one act that might have the perfect answer to winning America’s Got Talent. On Tuesday, the Players Choir, whose members are current or former NFL stars, showed us the big dudes can command a stage off a football field. The group made it through the audition process...
WATCH: Little League World Series Batter Shows Inspiring Display of Sportsmanship, Comforts Shaken-Up Pitcher
There was an inspiring display of sportsmanship today in a matchup between Texas East and… The post WATCH: Little League World Series Batter Shows Inspiring Display of Sportsmanship, Comforts Shaken-Up Pitcher appeared first on Outsider.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Ohio State Fans Trolled At Pro Football Hall Of Fame
Rich Eisen is among the most famous Michigan alums in the sports media world. And during his annual visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Eisen made sure not to let Ohio State fans forget about last season's blowout loss in The Game. During Friday night's gold jacket dinner,...
saturdaytradition.com
Akron native, transfer LB, latest Buckeye to lose black stripe
A 2nd Ohio State player had his black stripe removed at fall camp on Tuesday. He is a LB that recently transferred in from Arizona State back in January. DeaMounte “Chip” Trayanum is the most recent Ohio State player to lose his black stripe. He spent the last 2 season with the Sun Devils, and has 3 years of NCAA eligibility left. Trayanum was a former 4-star recruit out of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio per the 247Sports Composite.
WATCH: Fight Between Mets, Braves Fans at Citi Field Leads to Hectic Scene
While the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves fought for NL East superiority at Citi Field over the weekend, fans fought over something different. We’re just not quite sure what it was. In the latest edition of “stupid fans getting into stupid fights,” multiple Mets fans got into a...
Yardbarker
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables disputes Cale Gundy's account of incident
Brent Venables issued a statement on Monday that disputed Cale Gundy’s account of an incident last week that led to the assistant coach’s resignation. Gundy resigned on Sunday night from his position as wide receivers coach at Oklahoma. Gundy had coached at Oklahoma since 1999 and played quarterback there from 1990-93, so his departure from the program was met with surprise.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York won't 'pay too much attention to' the noise
BEREA − Cade York's made many kicks in his football career. Yet, there's only one that has basically taken on legendary status: The 57-yard field goal York kicked in the fog at The Swamp to help LSU beat Florida. How famous is that kick? It's virtually assured to come up when a stranger...
Aidan Hutchinson singing performance on Hard Knocks is an all-time great
Michigan and Detroit Lions fans are in for a treat when they watch the first episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.” Consider this a spoiler warning. Aidan Hutchinson is going to sing. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Hutchinson will sing a rendition of “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson during...
Nick Chubb Reacts To The Kareem Hunt Trade Rumors
Kareem Hunt's trade request and "hold-in" were the talk of the NFL over the weekend, as the former Pro Bowl running back enters the final year of his contract. On Monday, backfield mate Nick Chubb spoke on the situation, saying he hopes Hunt is able to stay in Cleveland. Telling...
Denver Broncos Officially Sell to Walmart Heir for $4.65 Billion
Broncos Country, let’s ride. Congratulations to Rob Walton and his ownership group on their official approval as owners of the Denver Broncos. Walton immediately steals the crown from David Tepper as the NFL‘s wealthiest primary owner. The Walmart heir has an estimated value worth $59.4 billion. That makes...
Outsider.com
535K+
Followers
57K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0