Hall of Fame Inductee Bryant Young Dedicates Speech to Late Son

A former first-round pick appears set to try to return to the NFL and get his career back on track. John Ross, the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft, is planning to work out for teams around the start of the regular season. Ross, who is coming back from a knee injury he sustained last season, has been in contact with a number of teams and is expected to find work quickly.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO