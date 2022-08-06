Read full article on original website
Nescopeck neighbors still reeling after deadly fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — A community continues to grieve the loss of ten people — including three children —after a house fire Friday in Luzerne County. We spoke with a neighbor of the family who says many in the neighborhood are still in shock after what happened. Sounds...
Restaurant steps up to support Nescopeck fire families
BERWICK, Pa. — Bandit's Roadhouse in Berwick has only been open for two years, but owners here always take the time to lend a helping hand. Especially after a fatal fire in Nescopeck on Friday. The fire in Luzerne county claimed the lives of 10 family members. "It's important...
Deadly fire in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — Blown-out windows, a collapsed roof, and a burnt exterior are all that's left of a block home on Columbia Avenue in Palmerton. It's the scene of a deadly fire. Jennifer Rowden lives next door, she and her family were home when the fire started. "My son...
One dead after duplex fire in Carbon County
PALMERTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire in Carbon County turned fatal around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials. The Palmerton Fire Chief, Jason Behler, said crews responded to a call for a structure fire at 131 and 133 Columbia Ave, a duplex, around 5:34 a.m. in Palmerton. Fire crews attempted to conduct an initial […]
Pedestrian hit in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Lafayette Street and North Garfield Avenue. Police say the driver of a black BMW fled the scene, and the pedestrian was...
Family member speaks on deadly fire in Nescopeck
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Harold Baker returned to the scene of the fire that killed 10 family members early Friday. The investigation into a fire state police call a “complex criminal investigation” that killed ten people, including three children, continues in Nescopeck. This close-knit community is still trying to come to grips with the […]
Father, son victims of Dallas Twp. murder-suicide
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Coroner Francis Hacken tells Eyewitness News a father shot his 4-year-old son, then himself in a Dallas Township shooting Monday night. The coroner stated around 8:00 p.m., a 38-year-old man and a 4-year-old boy were found dead at a home on Harris Street. Autopsies were done revealed the […]
Memorial in Carbon County planned for veterans lost in 'war at home'
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Sally and Mike Wargo from Lehighton had no idea their son, Michael, was suffering from PTSD until he ended his life in 2013. He didn't tell anyone about it - and his parents say that happens too often. "It's a hard subject. People don't want...
Schuylkill United Way breaks backpack record
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Volunteers filled the Salvation Army in Pottsville to pack backpacks with new school supplies. Through the Stuff The Bus initiative from Schuylkill United Way, 2,115 students across the county will walk into their first day of class with everything they need. It's a record year as...
Carbon County Fair underway
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Families came out to the fairgrounds near Palmerton for all the summertime staples, food, games, and rides. Throughout the week fairgoers can check out antique tractor pulls, a demolition derby, and a cornhole tournament. For some, a passing afternoon shower only added to the experience.
Montour-Delong Community Fair underway
WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
PSP investigate Schuylkill Co. burglary
NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — State Police at Frackville are investigating after a house was burglarized in New Philadelphia last week. Troopers say the burglary happened at a home on Valley Street sometime between 8 PM on August 3rd and 1 AM on August 4th. The suspect is...
Geisinger Medical Center: Accident Victim Still in Fair Condition
WEST HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – There was a crash on I-80 Sunday that injured an out of state motorcyclist. Troopers are out the details on the 7pm crash at mile marker 228 just east of the Danville exit. Police said 55-year-old Timothy Mitchell of Ohio was riding in...
Cornhole tournament benefits fire department in Lackawanna County
OLD FORGE, Pa. — A little competition, all to help raise money for a fire department in Lackawanna County. Old Forge Fire Department joined forces with NEPA Cornhole on Sunday for a tournament at Revello's Pizza. Forty-four teams across three divisions competed for the chance to win a top...
Heavy police presence in Dallas Township
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a heavy police presence in Luzerne County in a Dallas Township neighborhood, Monday night. Eyewitness news is on Harris Street where a tense police investigation is currently underway. So far, Eyewitness News has been informed that police were called to a home on Harris Street after a […]
Man found inside home despite warnings to stay away
Williamsport, Pa. — A man told police he knew to stay away from the abandoned home, but had nowhere to go. Officer Zachary Geary said Dwayne Philip Rainey, 62, of Williamsport was located inside a front room of the property near the 700 block of Park Avenue when officers were let in on July 28. Rainey was taken into custody and charged with third-degree felony criminal trespassing. Rainey, who was charged with retail theft in 2018 and possession of drug paraphernalia in 2022, was incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Aug. 22 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
UPDATE: One arrested after deadly shooting in Lackawanna County
CARBONDALE, Pa. — Police in Lackawanna County have made an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting Monday night in Carbondale. A 35-year-old man was shot and killed around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot at a housing complex on Fallbrook Street in Carbondale. The Carbondale police chief confirmed...
Suspect identified in Hanover Township bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY — Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspect in a Hanover Township bank robbery that occurred Friday, August 5. Police accuse Daniel Richard Williams, 35, listed as homeless, of robbing M&T Bank of approximately $2,409 after arriving in a Lyft, then using the same Lyft to get away. Police say […]
One dead following drive-by shooting in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — One man is dead following a drive-by shooting in Lackawanna County on Monday. Officials say that 35-year-old Pernell Simmons died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Fallbrook Apartments in Carbondale around 11:30 PM, according...
