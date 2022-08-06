The biggest improvement of Chargers training camp thus far

Read on boltbeat.com
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Rodgers reveals Green Bay Packers might be swindling fans
Aaron Rodgers has been a polarizing figure within the Green Bay Packers, but his latest comments may have his loyal fans seething. If you were to ask Green Bay Packers fans about their feelings towards Aaron Rodgers, most would praise him for the success he delivered. Now, after his latest comments, there might be a change of heart.
Marshawn Lynch arrested for driving under the influence in Las Vegas
Former Seahawks and Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday and charged with DUI. Known as “Beast Mode” on the football field, former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas running back Marshawn Lynch was a headache for defenders. On Tuesday, however, the longtime NFL...
Chiefs: 3 reasons why trading for Kareem Hunt is a non-starter
Kareem Hunt requested a trade from the Browns on Sunday. There are three reasons why his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will not be a suitor. It’s been two days since Browns running back Kareem Hunt requested to be traded and was denied by the team, but that doesn’t make him a guarantee to spend the 2022 season in Cleveland. There is surely an offer out there, somewhere, enticing enough for the Browns, who’s future is uncertain in the wake of the Deshaun Watson debacle.
Aaron Rodgers spins Packers offense’s struggles in camp as a positive
Aaron Rodgers is preaching the power of positivity as the Packers quarterback turned the offense’s struggles in camp into an optimistic outlook. If you’ve been paying attention to the reports out of Green Bay Packers training camp, you’re well aware that Aaron Rodgers and the offense have been getting dominated pretty much every day that they’ve taken the field for practice. On one hand, that speaks to the quality of a defense that figures to be extremely good this season. On the other, it does raise some concern about a shifting offense that is operating for the first time in a while without Davante Adams.
Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2022, 12-team PPR: Najee Harris over Dalvin Cook?
Running through a new Fantasy Football Mock Draft for a 12-team PPR league with the No. 4 pick. A big running back decision looms in Round 1. Whether you’re the most experienced fantasy football manager in the world that’s been doing research since the final whistle of the Super Bowl or a newbie trying to cut their teeth in the wild world, going into a fantasy football draft can feel like an extremely daunting task.
College football rankings: 5 teams completely overhyped in 2022 coaches poll
The coaches have spoken, so let’s see what they got wrong in their college football rankings. With the season right around the corner, it is always great to dissect preseason college football rankings, such as the ole coaches poll. The Preseason USA TODAY Top 25 coaches poll was released...
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with
The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
