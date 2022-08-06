ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho House Speaker Bedke named president of National Conference of State Legislatures

By By ANTEIA MCCOLLUM Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYW2K_0h7crzGW00

Originally published Aug. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com .

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke was named the president of the National Conference of State Legislatures on Wednesday at the Legislative Summit in Denver, Colorado. He is the 49th president of the national conference, a bipartisan group that provides research and opportunities for policymakers.

Before becoming president-elect in November, Bedke had served as the conference’s vice president for two years. Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki was the previous president.

“Through serving as an NCSL officer, I’ve gained immense trust in this organization,” Bedke said Tuesday during his general session talk. “And I know my colleagues in Idaho share those same feelings.”

His talk, titled “Lessons in Trust: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” focused on building trust between legislative representatives across the nation. Bedke’s presentation was streamed live on the NCSL’s Facebook page .

Bedke has been Idaho’s House speaker for 10 years, a legislator for 22 years and is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in the 2022 general election.

Comments / 6

Bekin
3d ago

The NCSL obviously does not have very high ethical standards for their top officer. Or second top officer for that matter.

Reply
2
Related
Big Country News

Idaho Attorney General Candidate Fundraising Nearly Even

BOISE — When former four-term Congressman Raul Labrador jumped into the race for Idaho attorney general in November, he was noted for his quick pace of campaign fundraising. Now, his newly named Democratic opponent has nearly matched that in his own initial fundraising push. Labrador raised $83,129 in his...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
State
Idaho State
County
Denver, CO
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Colorado Government
95.7 KEZJ

Sen. Risch Names Rudy’s Idaho Business of the Month

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A locally owned kitchen supply store serving the Magic Valley for more than two decades has been named Idaho Business of the Month by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch. On August 3, Sen. Risch chose Rudy's A Cook's Paradise August Business of the Month for its contribution to the community of Twin Falls which will be entered into the Congressional Record in the Senate. The 118 year-old building Rudy's is in used to be a former hardware store owned by the family and was transformed in 2002 by Tom and Megan Ashenbrener into a home kitchen supply store. According to Sen. Rish's office, it is the longest continuously running retail stores in Twin Falls.“Congratulations to Rudy’s A Cook’s Paradise and its employees on being the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2022,” Risch continued. “You make our great state proud, and I look forward to your continued growth and success.” Rudy's also has a large selection of beer and wine plus culinary classes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Idaho House#House Speaker#The Legislative Summit#Ncsl#Republican
Axios Denver

Colorado chief justice obstructed investigation into misconduct

The chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court obstructed an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations in the judicial department, a new report reveals.Driving the news: In an explosive 11-page letter sent to lawmakers Monday, the state's Commission on Judicial Discipline outlines how the department's leaders worked to cover up the scandal by refusing to provide records and outright falsehoods.Chief Justice Brian Boatright even met with the commission's leader in a Denver parking garage, where he made clear he wouldn't provide the information easily, the Denver Gazette reports.What they're saying: "Members of the Colorado Supreme Court, directly and through its senior staff, made a series of decisions and took a series of actions throughout 2021 and 2022 that limited the ability of the commission ... to do its constitutionally mandated work," commission executive director Christopher Gregory wrote in the memo.A judiciary spokesperson declined to comment.What's next: The commission is pressing lawmakers for an overhaul in how discipline cases are handled in the judicial branch and a legislative committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the matter.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
MONTANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Eye on Boise: Two longtime Idaho leaders left mark on state

BOISE — Two longtime Idaho leaders died in recent weeks, and both were women whose lengthy political careers left a mark on their home state. Donna Jones, former Idaho state controller, House Revenue & Taxation chair, legislator from Payette, businesswoman, Realtor and director of the Idaho Real Estate Commission, died July 8 at age 83.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Post Register

Idaho farm underpaid migrant workers and provided unhealthy housing

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — Investigators found Wooden Shoe Farms in Bingham County underpaid migrant farm workers, and provided unsafe and unhealthy housing. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division, the farm had insufficient smoke detectors, inadequate ventilation and a lack of first-aid kits. A 15-year-old was also allowed to operate a tractor, a child labor violation.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVB

Idaho Today: The Donnelly Huckleberry Festival

Allison with the Donnelly Chamber of Commerce shares all about this year's Huckleberry Festival on August 12-14th! Learn more here: https://donnellychamber.com/
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy