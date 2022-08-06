Idaho House Speaker Bedke named president of National Conference of State Legislatures

Originally published Aug. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com .

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke was named the president of the National Conference of State Legislatures on Wednesday at the Legislative Summit in Denver, Colorado. He is the 49th president of the national conference, a bipartisan group that provides research and opportunities for policymakers.

Before becoming president-elect in November, Bedke had served as the conference’s vice president for two years. Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki was the previous president.

“Through serving as an NCSL officer, I’ve gained immense trust in this organization,” Bedke said Tuesday during his general session talk. “And I know my colleagues in Idaho share those same feelings.”

His talk, titled “Lessons in Trust: The Christmas Truce of 1914,” focused on building trust between legislative representatives across the nation. Bedke’s presentation was streamed live on the NCSL’s Facebook page .

Bedke has been Idaho’s House speaker for 10 years, a legislator for 22 years and is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor in the 2022 general election.