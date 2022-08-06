ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton boss Frank Lampard admits he is 'frustrated' after narrow loss to old side Chelsea but insists his team were 'unlucky not to get a point' and 'never let them play'... as he says incoming signing Andre Onana has 'a big future'

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Everton manager Frank Lampard admitted he was 'frustrated' following his narrow 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Goodison Park, insisting that his side were 'unlucky not to get a point'.

The Toffees defended well throughout the match but Jorginho's penalty on the stroke of half-time proved enough to earn Chelsea all three points.

Although disappointed with the result, Lampard felt there were plenty of positives to take from the performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183BAh_0h7crvjc00
Frank Lampard was left frustrated after Everton's narrow 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Goodison Park

He said: 'Frustrated, but not in terms of our performance. We never let Chelsea play apart from one moment. It was a tiny mistake from us and it cost us the game. Our lads gave everything. Small frustration because of the result.

'The atmosphere was brilliant. Maybe we tired a bit second half but the young half were mobile constantly against Chelsea. It was a big challenge for them. Chelsea could make changes. I thought we were unlucky not to get a point out of the game.'

Lampard was particularly pleased with the role Anthony Gordon played in attack alongside Demarai Gray and new signing Dwight McNeil.

The winger was entrusted to play as a striker following the injury sustained by star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QKi8f_0h7crvjc00
The manager entrusted Anthony Gordon to lead the line in Dominic Calvert-Lewin's absence

Lampard added: 'Anthony was the focal point, they were mobile, they have to understand their position defensively. I think we gave Chelsea a lot of problems. I can't ask so much from the front three. Dominic got injured three days ago, so that changed our plans. It was just that little bit that didn't go with us.'

The manager is also confident that new signing Amadou Onana will have a major influence on his Toffees squad this season.

'I'm a fan, that's why he's here,' the Everton boss said.

'For me, a big future, and he'll have a big impact on the club. He's a good lad, he's got a real confidence about him. I think he comes in at a good age for him. I'm very pleased that one's close.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Granit Xhaka reveals he was ready to QUIT Arsenal three years ago before Mikel Arteta persuaded him to stay... now the former captain insists he is still at the club because of the Spanish boss who he calls a 'freak, but in a good way'

Granit Xhaka admits Mikel Arteta is the reason he is still at Arsenal. Midfielder Xhaka was ready to quit Arsenal in 2019 before Arteta persuaded him to have a change of heart. Arteta was appointed in December that year, not long after Xhaka's relationship with Arsenal appeared broken beyond repair.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

West Ham wait to hear on their bid for PSG's Thilo Kehrer with the Hammers also monitoring the situation of Eric Bailly at Manchester United... as David Moyes desperately looks to freshen up his 'stale' squad this summer

West Ham have submitted an offer for Paris Saint Germain's Thilo Kehrer as David Moyes looks to freshen up his 'stale' squad. Moyes bemoaned the lack of freshness within his squad following the club's opening weekend defeat to Manchester City. With only weeks to go in the window, West Ham...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City DISMISS reports they have accepted a £46m bid from Barcelona for Bernardo Silva - as the Premier League champions battle to keep the Portuguese star, who would be valued at more than £80m if he did leave

Manchester City dismissed claims they have accepted a bid from Barcelona to sell Bernardo Silva as they battle to keep the popular midfielder. The La Liga giants are interested in landing the 28-year-old for a second consecutive summer but their pursuit has raised eyebrows amid deep-rooted financial issues. Silva had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Antonio Conte's land of the giants: How the Tottenham boss beefed up his squad to muscle in on the title race... as Spurs legend Ledley King says he is 'excited' for the season ahead with the club looking up the table rather than down

Ledley King has spent the summer watching Tottenham grow. And grow. And grow. And as the new Spurs crushed Southampton in their Premier League opener, they sent a warning about their imposing new identity. ‘When I look at the squad, one of the first things that strikes me is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demarai Gray
Person
Dwight Mcneil
Person
Frank Lampard
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Thiago Alcantara's hamstring injury opens the door to Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho to step up and impress for Jurgen Klopp amid Liverpool's mounting midfield fitness woes... with James Milner also ready to fill in

Thiago Alcantara has added to Liverpool's mounting injury problems with a setback that could not be worse timed for Jurgen Klopp. The Spain international underwent a scan on Monday to determine the damage to his left hamstring sustained in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Fulham and had further tests on Tuesday which confirmed he will miss the rest of this month at the very least.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the perfect super sub, Zlatan Ibrahimovic exceeded all expectations and Henrik Larsson was a cult hero - but Bellion, Diouf and Dong are long forgotten! The best and worst Man United back-up strikers as they try to add goals

Erik ten Hag must be baffled. How did Manchester United begin the season without a recognised centre forward?. As the Old Trafford transfer gurus unsuccessfully pursued Frenkie de Jong but strengthened other areas of the pitch, the need to have sufficient firepower seems to have been neglected. United scored just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Forget about Fergie! Ex-Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez tells his old club they are imposing Sir Alex Ferguson's shadow over Erik ten Hag following his official return to Old Trafford as an advisor

Javier Hernandez says Manchester United must get over Sir Alex Ferguson's departure – and let Erik ten Hag run the club his own way. The great Scot was in charge at Old Trafford for 26 years, with Mexican striker Hernandez instrumental in the title-winning seasons of 2011 and 2013.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Toffees
Daily Mail

Arsenal hold talks with Hector Bellerin's agents over cancelling his contract after falling out of favour with Mikel Arteta... as Real Betis eye up a free transfer should the on-loan Spanish defender's deal at the Emirates be terminated

Arsenal have held talks with the agents of defender Hector Bellerin over cancelling his contract, with the 27-year-old full-back keen to stay at Real Betis. Bellerin has fallen out of favour with Mikel Arteta, despite being the club's longest serving player, and his representatives are hoping to negotiate the cancellation of his contract at the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Alpine F1 boss hits Aussie young gun Oscar Piastri with a stunning smackdown after he sensationally refused to drive for team: 'It's about integrity as a human being

Furious Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer will seek financial compensation from young Aussie driver Oscar Piastri after he walked out on the manufacturer. Piastri, who is managed by Australian F1 legend Mark Webber, is tipped to replace Daniel Ricciardo at McLaren in 2023 after the 33-year-old was sacked by the manufacturer.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

530K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy