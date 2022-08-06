Hurricanes avoid arbitration hearing by signing defenseman Maxime Lajoie

Do NOT Publish

The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenseman Maxime Lajoie to a one-year, two-way contract, avoiding a planned salary arbitration hearing.

Lajoie, a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, was scheduled to have an Aug. 9 hearing.

Lajoie, 24, will receive $750,000 at the NHL level or $125,000 at the AHL, with a $200,000 guarantee, the Canes said Saturday.

Lajoi, signed by Carolina last year, played five games for the Hurricanes in the 2021-22 season and 60 games with the Chicago Wolves, the Canes’ AHL affiliate. He had four goals and four assists in 18 playoff games as the Wolves surged to a Calder Cup championship.