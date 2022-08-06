ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hurricanes avoid arbitration hearing by signing defenseman Maxime Lajoie

By Chip Alexander
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yfxON_0h7cruqt00

Do NOT Publish

The Carolina Hurricanes signed defenseman Maxime Lajoie to a one-year, two-way contract, avoiding a planned salary arbitration hearing.

Lajoie, a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, was scheduled to have an Aug. 9 hearing.

Lajoie, 24, will receive $750,000 at the NHL level or $125,000 at the AHL, with a $200,000 guarantee, the Canes said Saturday.

Lajoi, signed by Carolina last year, played five games for the Hurricanes in the 2021-22 season and 60 games with the Chicago Wolves, the Canes’ AHL affiliate. He had four goals and four assists in 18 playoff games as the Wolves surged to a Calder Cup championship.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maxime Lajoie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbitration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
AHL
NewsBreak
Sports
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
9K+
Followers
409
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy