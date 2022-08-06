ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Suspect arrested following San Francisco police shooting Saturday

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189U6Q_0h7crnv200

SAN FRANCISCO -- No one was shot but officers discharged their weapons while pursuing a suspect who fled on foot and shot at officers in the vicinity of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue Saturday morning, police said.

Officers in the city's Mission district station tried to detain a suspect in the area of 16th Street and South Van Ness around 7:55 a.m. Saturday, according to police. The suspect fled on foot and, during the foot pursuit, an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said.

The suspect hid behind a vehicle and "continued to shoot at officers," according to police.

Members of the SFPD Tactical Unit responded and helped take the suspect into custody, police said.

While no one was shot as a result of the incident, the suspect was transported to the hospital for an injury not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.

The San Francisco District Attorney's Office, the SFPD Investigative Services Division, the SFPD Internal Affairs Division and the Department of Police Accountability are investigating the incident, police said.

A town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within 10 days.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

1 hurt in shooting at business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights

SAN FRANCISCO – A man working at a business in San Francisco's Bernal Heights neighborhood was shot shortly after opening the business Monday morning, police said.The shooting was reported around 9:35 a.m. in the 500 block of Precita Avenue, where the 61-year-old victim was shot by a male suspect minutes after opening the business, according to police. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.The suspected shooter remains at large and San Francisco police have not released a detailed description of him.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in late July San Francisco shooting, attempted robbery

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a late July shooting and attempted robbery on San Bruno Avenue.According to the press release issued by the SFPD, on July 30 at around 4:24 p.m., officers from the Bayview Station responded to a report of a shooting on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue. Arriving officers learned that a victim, a 25-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury after an attempted robbery. The victim remains hospitalized, recovering from their injuries.    Police investigators developed information that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window

ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
ALAMEDA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in 1982 cold case murder of Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt

SUNNYVALE -- Using the latest advances in DNA technology, Sunnyvale cold case investigators announced Tuesday they have arrested a suspect in the September 1982 murder of 15-year-old Palo Alto High student Karen Stitt."I believe we have a responsibility to these victims no matter how old the case is," says Det. Matt Hutchison with the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.Detectives said 75-year-old Gary Gene Ramirez was arrested on Aug. 2 at his current place of residence in the town of Makawao on the island of Maui.For nearly forty years, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety Detectives  investigated all potential leads related to...
SUNNYVALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Violent Crime#The Sfpd Tactical Unit
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested following Palo Alto street robbery, including man on parole for prior robbery

PALO ALTO --  Officers arrested two suspects after a woman was robbed while walking on the street in Palo Alto over the weekend, police said Monday.On Sunday at about 11:38 a.m., a woman in her fifties reported she had just been robbed along the 300 block of Manzanita Avenue, about a block south of Palo Alto High School. According to police, the woman said she had been walking eastbound on the sidewalk when a man approached from the opposite direction. The woman said hello as he approached, but the man then ripped a necklace off her neck and shoved her...
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRON4 News

Arrest made in July shooting, victim remains hospitalized

(BCN) — A San Francisco man was arrested last week in Fairfield on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and other charges, police in San Francisco announced this morning. Acie Green, 30, is accused of shooting a 25-year-old man on the 2600 block of San Bruno Avenue on July 30. The victim sustained life-threatening […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 arrested, guns seized as SFPD officers serve warrant in Bayview-Hunters Point

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men and two boys were arrested last week in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood on suspicion of crimes that include possession of firearms, police said.Officers served a search warrant about 2:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in the first block of Reuel Court and the four suspects were detained after they were found in possession of firearms, according to a news release.One suspect tried to escape and when officers were able to stop him, they found he had a pistol. Two of the suspects were 16-year-old boys and the two adults were identified as 19-year-old Jacob Webster and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2 dead in violent Sunday in East Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN) — Two men are dead, including an Oakland one, in shootings Sunday in East Oakland, police said Monday. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vehicle strikes pedestrians in San Jose, 3 patients taken to hospital

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A vehicle struck two pedestrians in San Jose Tuesday afternoon, police say. The collision happened at around 4:03 p.m. at Almaden Avenue and West Reed Street at Interstate 280 near Highway 87. The two adult-female pedestrians were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were considered non-life...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

‘Large family fight’ breaks out at Richmond cemetery

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — The Richmond Police Department responded to a large fight between family members at a cemetery on Saturday, it said in a Facebook post. One suspect was arrested for the incident. Police were called to the Rolling Hills Cemetery at 4100 Hilltop Drive for what they described as a “chaotic altercation.” The […]
RICHMOND, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy