Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office says that two sets of partial remains found recently at Lake Mead may be the same person. The coroner’s office on Tuesday said that the partial skeletal remains that were discovered Aug. 6 near the Boulder Beach area were located in the same area as the partial remains that were found on July 25.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 13 HOURS AGO