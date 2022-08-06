Autopsy reveals woman found dead in east Las Vegas valley was victim of homicide

Read on news3lv.com
wearegreenbay.com
49-year-old Manitowoc man identified as Las Vegas hotel shooting victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort on Thursday. Auctrius DeWayne Milner Sr., 49, from Manitowoc, Wisconsin died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Milner’s death is being investigated as a...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for suspect in shooting near Sahara, Fort Apache
Should slot machines be allowed in strip clubs? Clark County leaders revisit 42-year-old rule. First day of school ‘smoother’ than last year in Clark County. Shaw's family was contacted by police for DNA samples. Students miss first day of school because of registration issues. Children were turned away...
KTNV
Two separate fatal crashes killed two pedestrians, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police have confirmed that there have been two separate fatal crashes on Tuesday morning. At approximately 4 a.m., the LVMPD received a report of an automobile colliding with a pedestrian near South Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. Police say evidence at the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate 4 pedestrian crashes Tuesday morning
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating four separate pedestrian crashes Tuesday morning. The first crash happened around 4 a.m. near S. Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and impairment is not suspected. Police say a 2013 Ford F-150...
news3lv.com
Man stabs father to death near Bonanza, MLK
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was stabbed to death by his son this morning near Bonanza Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard. Investigators say the victim and his son, 21-year-old Jacob Racilis were involved in a dispute inside the apartment. During the dispute, Racilis stabbed the victim. Racilis...
Coroner identifies 49-year-old Wisconsin man as victim in Las Vegas Strip hotel room shooting
The Clark County Coroner's office has identified a man who was shot at a Las Vegas Strip resort last Thursday.
Police: Woman fatally mauled by dog near Clark High School
A dog is custody after a fatal apparent mauling near Clark High School on Tuesday, Las Vegas police say.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police seek help locating suspected shooter
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man was shot multiple times at a Las Vegas apartment complex, and the shooting suspect has not been located, police said. According to police, on Aug 4, around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex near South Fort Apache Road, and Sahara Avenue. Arriving officers located the victim with multiple apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to UMC, and is expected to recover.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas business owner speaks about destructive copper theft, to alert other business owners
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A thief hit Isaac Park’s business hard, back in the Spring, near Durango and Sahara. The thief didn’t get away with much, just a two-to-three-foot piece of copper pipe. “Total damage, it would be around like $50,000,” said Park. The dollar figure...
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Suspected Pedestrian Accident on Arroyo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 8, 2022) – Sunday, at least one victim was pronounced dead after a suspected pedestrian accident on Arroyo Road. The incident occurred along Arroyo Road, just north of Blue Diamond Road on July 24th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area.
PHOTOS: Suspects stole from disabled victim at gas station, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects accused of stealing from a disabled victim. Police said that on Friday, Aug. 5, the suspects entered a gas station near Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard at around 1:18 a.m. The two then allegedly went up to the […]
Pedestrian seriously injured after central valley crash
UPDATE: The driver responsible for this incident has been identified as 29-year-old Luis Burciaga-Nunez of California. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized for life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle near the central valley Tuesday. According to Metro police, the pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Main Street and Washington […]
Several families tested for DNA: What we know about 4 sets of remains at Lake Mead
Boaters and swimmers have discovered the remains of four people at Lake Mead since May, but not all of their deaths are considered suspicious.
news3lv.com
First 'Joining Forces' campaign in honor of fallen trooper yields 33 DUI arrests
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The first "Joining Forces" campaign held to recognize a fallen highway patrol trooper yielded 33 DUI arrests recently, according to Nevada State Police. The three-day campaign was held over the weekend starting Friday, July 29, to mark one year since the death of Trooper Micah May, who was fatally injured in the line of duty.
8newsnow.com
Armed robbery leads to barricade at Las Vegas apartment
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An armed robbery lead to a barricade situation in the northwest valley, police said. On Sunday evening just after 7 p.m., a woman was robbed at gunpoint while using an ATM by two male suspects, police said. The two men then got in a car with another female suspect and fled the scene.
CCSD school bus catches fire on the 215 in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Monday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., a Clark County school bus traveling on the 215 just west of Hualapai caught fire due to mechanical issues. There were no passengers on the bus except for the driver, who was able to exit the bus safely. The driver was able to safely pull […]
Fox5 KVVU
2 sets of partial human remains found at Lake Mead may be same person, coroner says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Coroner’s office says that two sets of partial remains found recently at Lake Mead may be the same person. The coroner’s office on Tuesday said that the partial skeletal remains that were discovered Aug. 6 near the Boulder Beach area were located in the same area as the partial remains that were found on July 25.
8newsnow.com
Police: 1 man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of a man who was dropped off at a North Las Vegas hospital early Saturday. North Las Vegas police responded to North Vista Hospital, 1409 E. Lake Mead Blvd., at about 4 a.m. after...
8newsnow.com
Coroner: Woman’s death in Las Vegas ruled homicide
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A woman’s death is now being investigated as a homicide after she was found dead in the southeast valley, police say. On Aug 4 police responded to reports of an unresponsive woman near Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the woman near a raised planter, and medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after, according to police.
'Street Outlaws' mourns Ryan Fellows death; show filming north of Las Vegas
41-year-old Ryan Fellows, star of "Street Outlaws" died. TMZ said they learned that he died in a crash during filming. NDOT confirmed that the show was filming in the Apex area of Las Vegas.
