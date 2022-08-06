Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles

Read on www.wfmj.com
Firefighters treated for heat exhaustion as they battle blaze in Hubbard
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion while battling a garage fire that spread to a home in Hubbard Township. Around 8:30 p.m. firefighters from the Joint Eagle Fire Department were called to an address o the 6800 block of Smith Street SE in Hubbard Township. As firefighters arrived, they...
Rollover crash backs up traffic on Route 711 ramp
A crash backed up traffic Tuesday on the ramp from Route 711 to southbound I-680 in Youngstown.
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department officials. Nobody was hurt in the crash, police said. The theft happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Street, according to a department press...
Car careens into pole on Route 46 in Austintown
A utility pole was cracked and a car heavily damage in a traffic accident along Route 46 in Austintown Monday morning. The car ran into the pole shortly before 10:30 a.m. between Colgate Avenue and London Drive. The driver of the car was not injured. The front of the car...
Warren driver blames mechanical failure for crash into building, cited by police
One person was hospitalized after an SUV crashed into a building on Warren’s Southeast Side on Sunday. The Warren Fire Department was dispatched to Youngstown Road SE and Francis Avenue SE at around 2:30 p.m. Police say the driver of the SUV, 26-year-old Keith Adams told officers that one...
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
Missing Ohio man found wrapped in tarp
We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.
Local man accused of breaking into apartment, stealing underwear
A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Grove City apartment and stealing a woman's underwear.
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
Report: YPD finds gun in car of man who almost hit cruiser
Reports said police early Sunday found a gun in the car of a man who almost hit a police officer.
Charges pending for Niles woman after several cats removed from Higley Avenue home
Charges are pending for a Niles woman after several cats were found living in deplorable conditions in a home in the 300 block of Higley Avenue. Humane agents from the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County rescued between 40 and 50 cats from the home on Monday and Tuesday. Welfare...
PSP: One injured in Mercer County crash
MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police responded to a two vehicle crash that injured one driver Tuesday morning. Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 58 and Schaffer Road just after 5:30 a.m. PSP said that one of the drivers had minor injuries. The crash is under investigation by PSP
Warren police called after incident with man rapping, wearing ski mask at bank
Police say a suspect with an "extensive psychiatric history" tried robbing the Huntington Bank on Main Avenue in Warren.
2 killed in NE Ohio crash
A Monday morning vehicle crash in Bloominggrove Township left two people dead, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
4 injured in accident involving food truck at Puerto Rican Festival
The Cleveland Fire Department rescued four people after an accident involving a food truck at the Puerto Rican Festival on Sunday.
Wanted woman jailed on Trumbull County vandalism charge
A woman who was wanted on a felony vandalism charge was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on Monday.
Humane agents respond to Youngstown home with 14 dogs
Agents found at least six adult dogs and 11 puppies.
Birthday party brawl at Warren asst. prosecutor's home ends in charges
A weekend birthday party ends with a big brawl in the front yard of a Warren city assistant prosecutor. The son of Assistant City Prosecutor Nick Graham was among the individuals who called 911. Johnny Graham, 19, told a Trumbull County 911 dispatcher he needed help immediately at his family's home on Fairway Dr. NE. Saturday night.
Man taken from Trumbull County Jail to hospital later dies
A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court court died at the hospital.
Woman accused of vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse back in jail
A Youngstown woman appeared before a judge Monday in the same courthouse she’s accused of vandalizing late last year. One week after judge Gary Yost issued a warrant for Joanna McCane for failing to show up for a scheduled hearing, the 43-year-old was in his courtroom on Monday. McCane...
