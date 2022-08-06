Read full article on original website
2 Rutherford County students hit by car going to school
Kaydyn Hamby and her friend were walking to Blackman Middle School when she was hit by a car.
fox17.com
Deputies looking for man accused of shooting a mom, 2 kids in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The sheriff's office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and two children Tuesday night. Deputies in Lincoln County said a woman and two children, ages 13 and 10, were shot inside a vehicle on Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The 13-year-old girl was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
fox17.com
Parents call for safer roads after Rutherford County student killed near bus stop
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County parents are calling for change after a student was struck and killed by a car near a bus stop Friday morning on East Main Street. Friday was Rutherford County’s first day of school. Abigail Cuesta said she was driving on E. Main...
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF VANDALISM OVER THE WEEKEND ON GRANDADDY ROAD. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY AND THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED SOMEONE HAD DAMAGED A BALD EAGLE STATUE THAT WAS SITTING NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX. THE STATUE WAS APPROXIMATLEY 28 INCHES HIGH AND WAS BROKE OFF AT THE BASE. ESTIMATED VALUE 200 DOLLARS. ALSO, LATE LAST WEEK OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE TOOK THEIR DARK BLUE KENT BICYCLE WITH 20 INCH RIMS ON FRIDAY. THE BIKE WAS CHAINED UP AND THE CHAIN WAS CUT. ESTIMATED LOSS $290. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
Williamson County deputies force alleged DUI driver to stop during chase
Chase or don't chase? It's one of the biggest questions modern-day law enforcement agencies face today.
fox17.com
Two Rutherford County Schools' students hit by car near campus, minor injuries reported
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two Rutherford County Schools' students were hit by a car off campus Tuesday morning. James Evans with Rutherford County Schools' says the students were not at a bus stop and they were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Evans adds that the juveniles are ok.
WAAY-TV
MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues
A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
Bedford County man sentenced to 59 years in connection to attempted murder
A Bedford County judge's son — who was accused of trying to murder one woman — is now sentenced to 59 years.
fox17.com
Mother calls on Giles Co. school district after her special needs child beat during recess
GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Midstate mother is calling on a local school district after she says that her daughter with special needs was bullied at Richland Junior High School. One mother says several students beat her child, but that was a year ago. She says she is...
fox17.com
Rutherford County children at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe
UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) The TBI reports Bayleigh and Jaxon Black have been found safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Bayleigh and Jaxon Black on behalf of the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Bayleigh is six years old and has back hair and blue eyes....
radio7media.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence
ON MONDAY OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A THEFT OF PROPERTY CALL AT MAGNOLIA GARDENS. THE COMPLAINANT REPORTED THAT SHE HAD PURCHASED THE VEHICLE A FEW DAYS PRIOR AND THAT THE CAR WAS MISSING FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE COMPLAINANT STATED SHE WAS VISITING NEIGHBORS IN THE BUILDING AND WHEN SHE RETURNED TO HER APARTMENT, SHE NOTICED HER KEYS AND A PHONE WERE MISSING. SHE THEN EXITED THE BUILDING TO FIND HER VEHICLE MISSING AS WELL. LATER THAT NIGHT, AN OFFICER OBSERVED A VEHICLE MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION, DRIVING ACROSS O’NEAL BRIDGE INTO FLORENCE. THE OFFICER PULLED THE VEHICLE OVER ON COURT STREET. THREE SUBJECTS OCCUPIED THE VEHICLE. THE DRIVER WAS IDENTIFIED AS FREDRICK LIVINGSTON. DETECTIVES RESPONDED, AND LIVINGSTON WAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE. OTHER WARRANTS WERE SERVED ON FREDRICK LIVINGSTON, AND HE IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $52,500.00 BOND.
Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley Corner robbed, set on fire
Investigators are searching for information after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed and set on fire on Saturday morning.
MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman
Decatur Police and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are still searching for a Decatur woman.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office warns of violent ‘pack of dogs’
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a pack of dogs that have reportedly attacked livestock.
WAAY-TV
Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County
Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
WAAY-TV
Family of man killed in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting speaks out
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Lawrence County on Saturday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, it happened after a deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214. Marty Hutto’s family spent the day grieving over their...
Grissom High School parents concerned about school lunch
Parents of students at Grissom High School are shocked after what they saw being served to their children for lunch.
thunder1320.com
Three sentenced in million dollar theft ring that included Manchester
In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate. Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been. used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John. Deere...
Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash
A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car.
1 in custody following Limestone County standoff
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said one person was arrested Saturday night after a standoff and shooting. The incident happened at a residence in the 24000 Block of Craft Road in Athens, according to a Facebook post. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said deputies responded to a shooting call...
