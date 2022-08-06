ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, TN

fox17.com

Deputies looking for man accused of shooting a mom, 2 kids in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The sheriff's office is searching for a man accused of shooting a woman and two children Tuesday night. Deputies in Lincoln County said a woman and two children, ages 13 and 10, were shot inside a vehicle on Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The 13-year-old girl was flown to a hospital in Chattanooga. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg Police Respond to Vandalism Call

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL OF VANDALISM OVER THE WEEKEND ON GRANDADDY ROAD. THE INCIDENT OCCURRED ON SATURDAY AND THE COMPLAINANT ADVISED SOMEONE HAD DAMAGED A BALD EAGLE STATUE THAT WAS SITTING NEXT TO THEIR MAILBOX. THE STATUE WAS APPROXIMATLEY 28 INCHES HIGH AND WAS BROKE OFF AT THE BASE. ESTIMATED VALUE 200 DOLLARS. ALSO, LATE LAST WEEK OFFICERS SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED SOMEONE TOOK THEIR DARK BLUE KENT BICYCLE WITH 20 INCH RIMS ON FRIDAY. THE BIKE WAS CHAINED UP AND THE CHAIN WAS CUT. ESTIMATED LOSS $290. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WAAY-TV

MISSING: Search for Morgan County mom Taylor Haynes continues

A family's desperate search for a missing mother. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was reported missing in July. “Taylor I miss you," Taylor's father Alan Barnett said. "We all miss you. Your whole family misses you and we just want you safe and back home." It...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence

ON MONDAY OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A THEFT OF PROPERTY CALL AT MAGNOLIA GARDENS. THE COMPLAINANT REPORTED THAT SHE HAD PURCHASED THE VEHICLE A FEW DAYS PRIOR AND THAT THE CAR WAS MISSING FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE COMPLAINANT STATED SHE WAS VISITING NEIGHBORS IN THE BUILDING AND WHEN SHE RETURNED TO HER APARTMENT, SHE NOTICED HER KEYS AND A PHONE WERE MISSING. SHE THEN EXITED THE BUILDING TO FIND HER VEHICLE MISSING AS WELL. LATER THAT NIGHT, AN OFFICER OBSERVED A VEHICLE MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION, DRIVING ACROSS O’NEAL BRIDGE INTO FLORENCE. THE OFFICER PULLED THE VEHICLE OVER ON COURT STREET. THREE SUBJECTS OCCUPIED THE VEHICLE. THE DRIVER WAS IDENTIFIED AS FREDRICK LIVINGSTON. DETECTIVES RESPONDED, AND LIVINGSTON WAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE. OTHER WARRANTS WERE SERVED ON FREDRICK LIVINGSTON, AND HE IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $52,500.00 BOND.
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County

Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
AL.com

1 in custody following Limestone County standoff

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said one person was arrested Saturday night after a standoff and shooting. The incident happened at a residence in the 24000 Block of Craft Road in Athens, according to a Facebook post. Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said deputies responded to a shooting call...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

