Writer-director Kevin Ko’s Incantation arrives on Netflix after scaring up some serious bank at the Taiwanese box office, where it debuted last spring before becoming the country’s highest-grossing horror film of all time. In Ko’s found footage exercise, a woman struggles to free her preschooler daughter from the very ancient and very deadly curse that she and her ghost-chasing college pals bungled their way into unleashing. Do her efforts work? Well, just remember to answer your name silently. INCANTATION: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: In the out-of-order timeline of Incantation, we meet Ruo-nan (Tsai Hsuan-yen) in the present, where...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO