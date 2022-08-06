ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split

After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released

The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster

KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G2 Esports#Video Game#Pantheon
dotesports.com

Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League

Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When will reworked Udyr be launching on League’s live servers?

After spending more than a decade as one of the simplest champions in League of Legends, Runeterra’s resident Spirit Walker is getting a new coat of paint. Riot Games has finally revealed the long-awaited visual and gameplay update for Udyr, who was one of the original 42 champions released in the game’s debut year.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players

With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires

Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today. Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Kayn build in League of Legends

Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022

Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Rainplosion tops TFT old guard to win NA Jade Cup

The second and final Teamfight Tactics North American Cup tournament showcased a Spellsword Daeja Mirage and Corki dominant meta, with a three-star Soraka winning the tournament for Rainplosion against a three-star Daeja. A total of four days encompassed the Dragonlands Jade Cup, split up between two weekends. Top-ranked ladder players...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot

Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Do Jade Statues stack in Teamfight Tactics? Explained

Teamfight Tactic‘s 7th set—Dragonlands—was released on July 26 for fans around the world. Since then, players have been slowly figuring out every new mechanic brought with the expansion, but one of the new traits, “Jade,” seems to have many users confused. In TFT Dragonlands, a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apex players question lack of Seer nerfs amidst sweeping meta changes in season 14

If you’ve played Apex Legends in the last month or so, you’ve probably noticed a sizable uptick in Seer players in your lobbies. It’s not just you. Seer went from one of the least-played legends in the game in April and May to a steady top-10 pick for players in July, according to Apex Legends Status. This is especially true in ranked the higher rank you are. Seer players are Platinum III on average in the game. In the cast of Apex, only Horizon enjoys a higher average rank amongst her players than Seer.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy