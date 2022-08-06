Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
dotesports.com
Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split
After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.
dotesports.com
ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released
The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
dotesports.com
KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster
KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League
Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
dotesports.com
When will reworked Udyr be launching on League’s live servers?
After spending more than a decade as one of the simplest champions in League of Legends, Runeterra’s resident Spirit Walker is getting a new coat of paint. Riot Games has finally revealed the long-awaited visual and gameplay update for Udyr, who was one of the original 42 champions released in the game’s debut year.
dotesports.com
‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights
Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick. The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players
With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
CLG fighting, TSM dreaming: The most exciting storylines heading into the final 2022 LCS Summer Split superweek
The final weekend of the 2022 LCS Summer Split is finally upon us, League of Legends fans. After eight long weeks of Baron steals, failed flashes, and the occasional Zeri pentakill, North American fans have hit the last three days of regular season play before the playoff begins. But even...
dotesports.com
Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires
Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today. Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him...
dotesports.com
Best Kayn build in League of Legends
Kayn is one of the most complex champions in League of Legends due to his unique passive, which basically offers you two vastly different ways to navigate the champion. Players picking the Shadow Reaper will have at some point in the early game a major choice: they will need to pick between Blue and Red Kayn. Both of them come along with different pros, offer quite unique gameplay, and require other runes and items to be chosen and built, respectively.
dotesports.com
Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022
Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
dotesports.com
Rainplosion tops TFT old guard to win NA Jade Cup
The second and final Teamfight Tactics North American Cup tournament showcased a Spellsword Daeja Mirage and Corki dominant meta, with a three-star Soraka winning the tournament for Rainplosion against a three-star Daeja. A total of four days encompassed the Dragonlands Jade Cup, split up between two weekends. Top-ranked ladder players...
dotesports.com
T1 asks fans to ‘keep distance’ from League of Legends players, respect their privacy
T1 has issued a statement to League of Legends fans today, requesting them to respect its players’ privacy. In a message posted on social media, the organization asked fans to respect its players, refrain from asking them for pictures and autographs on game days, and avoid waiting for them outside their team houses.
dotesports.com
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
dotesports.com
Vantage point: ImperialHal, NiceWigg, and more sound off on Apex’s newest legend
Vantage is now live in Apex Legends, with a big gun strapped to her back and a fuzzy bat at her side. The recon character is made for sniping and scouting, able to easily see enemies and identify vital information about them and their squad from far away. As is...
dotesports.com
G1 knock eUnited out of the HCS NA Super in dominant fashion, securing top four
Championship Sunday at the HCS NA Super continues to point to the major shifts in the pecking order of North America, as Gamers First secured the top four at the tournament with a crushing 3-0 sweep of eUnited in the losers bracket quarterfinals. G1’s rise to prominence in Halo Infinite‘s...
dotesports.com
Do Jade Statues stack in Teamfight Tactics? Explained
Teamfight Tactic‘s 7th set—Dragonlands—was released on July 26 for fans around the world. Since then, players have been slowly figuring out every new mechanic brought with the expansion, but one of the new traits, “Jade,” seems to have many users confused. In TFT Dragonlands, a...
dotesports.com
Apex players question lack of Seer nerfs amidst sweeping meta changes in season 14
If you’ve played Apex Legends in the last month or so, you’ve probably noticed a sizable uptick in Seer players in your lobbies. It’s not just you. Seer went from one of the least-played legends in the game in April and May to a steady top-10 pick for players in July, according to Apex Legends Status. This is especially true in ranked the higher rank you are. Seer players are Platinum III on average in the game. In the cast of Apex, only Horizon enjoys a higher average rank amongst her players than Seer.
dotesports.com
Bridget joins Guilty Gear Strive to start Season Pass 2 DLC, game surpasses one million units sold
Right before Top 8 action kicked off for Guilty Gear Strive at Evo 2022, Arc System Works officially announced details of Season Pass 2, confirming Bridget will return in all of their mixup-latent glory as the first DLC fighter on Aug. 8. This will kick off the second season of...
Comments / 0