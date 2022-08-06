MAD Lions are the first team to qualify for LEC 2022 Summer playoffs

Read on dotesports.com
Related
dotesports.com
Team Heretics to embrace Spanish roots, create LEC team that ‘makes people dream’
Team Heretics are looking to build a unique team. Team Heretics co-owner Arnau Vidal shared his thoughts on his organization climbing the ladder of European League of Legends, as well as its plans after being accepted into the LEC in an interview with Dexerto’s Meg Kay. On July 27,...
dotesports.com
The boss is here: Liquid suplexes Evil Geniuses in 24-minute beatdown, earn first lossless LCS Summer week since opening round
After a rather lopsided match, Team Liquid has finally picked up their second undefeated weekend of the LCS 2022 Summer split by destroying league frontrunners Evil Geniuses with one of the most dominant early game performances we’ve seen, especially from their star European top laner, Gabriël “Bwipo” Rau.
dotesports.com
Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League
Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
dotesports.com
ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released
The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split
After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.
dotesports.com
Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires
Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today. Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him...
dotesports.com
KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster
KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
dotesports.com
Cloud9 signs rocker to competitive Apex Legends squad
One of North America's best teams signs one of North America's best free agents. One of North America’s best Apex Legends squads has their new third member—and he comes with high pedigree. The team announced the signing of Aidan “rocker” Grodin today, completing their competitive squad ahead of the third year of the Apex Legends Global Series.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Rainplosion tops TFT old guard to win NA Jade Cup
The second and final Teamfight Tactics North American Cup tournament showcased a Spellsword Daeja Mirage and Corki dominant meta, with a three-star Soraka winning the tournament for Rainplosion against a three-star Daeja. A total of four days encompassed the Dragonlands Jade Cup, split up between two weekends. Top-ranked ladder players...
dotesports.com
MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players
With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
dotesports.com
‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights
Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick. The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most...
dotesports.com
Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.15
Finally, it’s patch day. In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh. The devs...
dotesports.com
100T control early game to snowball lead over C9, maintain win streak in 2022 LCS Summer Split
100 Thieves are tired of hearing that their games are “boring.” With just one week remaining in the 2022 LCS Summer Split, the team is on their way to potentially ending in first place, showing for another time this weekend that they are still capable of dominant victories.
dotesports.com
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot
Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
dotesports.com
T1 asks fans to ‘keep distance’ from League of Legends players, respect their privacy
T1 has issued a statement to League of Legends fans today, requesting them to respect its players’ privacy. In a message posted on social media, the organization asked fans to respect its players, refrain from asking them for pictures and autographs on game days, and avoid waiting for them outside their team houses.
dotesports.com
Best Murder at Castle Nathria decks to play in Hearthstone
It’s that time of the year again: a new expansion has come to Hearthstone, and with it, a whole new set of powerful decks. Here are the best ones to play if you’d like to climb the Standard ladder—get to them while they’re hot and before they get nerfed!
dotesports.com
Fortnite is hosting Rocket League challenges with cosmetic rewards
Epic Games has created a framework that live service games are flocking to in order to keep their games going for years to come. After the success of Fortnite, Rocket League made the move to the Epic Games systems to keep its live service game going. Now, in a celebration of the two games on EGS, Fortnite is hosting new challenges and cosmetics relating to Rocket League.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends season 13 ranked percentages for all splits
Ranked is one of the most popular game modes in Apex Legends, and achieving a high level in ranked comes with a significant amount of prestige. Every split, there are races to see which players can reach Apex Predator first and who maintains the top ranking in the game at the end of every season.
dotesports.com
G1 knock eUnited out of the HCS NA Super in dominant fashion, securing top four
Championship Sunday at the HCS NA Super continues to point to the major shifts in the pecking order of North America, as Gamers First secured the top four at the tournament with a crushing 3-0 sweep of eUnited in the losers bracket quarterfinals. G1’s rise to prominence in Halo Infinite‘s...
dotesports.com
How to play Brimstone in VALORANT
In VALORANT, the controller agent Brimstone is an old favorite, literally and figuratively. The American military master is capable of smart and precise utility placement and has one of the most destructive and devastating ultimates of any agent on the roster. During the early days of VALORANT, Brimstone became an...
Comments / 0