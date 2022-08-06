ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

MAD Lions are the first team to qualify for LEC 2022 Summer playoffs

By Michael Kelly
dotesports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Here are all of Udyr’s new reworked abilities in League

Udyr has been considered one of the most outdated champions in League of Legends for many years. His kit was straightforward and simple compared to the newer releases of the game, leaving him in the dust heading into future seasons. As a result, Riot Games has made a huge effort...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

ESL Pro League season 16 groups and schedule released

The light at the end of the tunnel is approaching for the CS:GO player break, which is set to end with the start of ESL Pro League season 16 beginning on Aug. 31. Ahead of the start of season 16, ESL has released the full schedule and groups for the upcoming group stages.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Lions#Lec#The First Team#Video Game#Lec 2022 Summer#European#G2 Esports
dotesports.com

Why Vi is being picked in the professional League meta during the 2022 Summer Split

After years of being a total non-factor in professional League of Legends, Vi is returning to the competitive meta as one of the most prominent picks at the jungle position this summer. Across the world, Vi has seen a spike in her play rate, turning into a prominent selection for many pro junglers—and it’s not because they’re all watching Arcane.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires

Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today. Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster

KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Cloud9 signs rocker to competitive Apex Legends squad

One of North America's best teams signs one of North America's best free agents. One of North America’s best Apex Legends squads has their new third member—and he comes with high pedigree. The team announced the signing of Aidan “rocker” Grodin today, completing their competitive squad ahead of the third year of the Apex Legends Global Series.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
dotesports.com

Rainplosion tops TFT old guard to win NA Jade Cup

The second and final Teamfight Tactics North American Cup tournament showcased a Spellsword Daeja Mirage and Corki dominant meta, with a three-star Soraka winning the tournament for Rainplosion against a three-star Daeja. A total of four days encompassed the Dragonlands Jade Cup, split up between two weekends. Top-ranked ladder players...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

MultiVersus has reportedly already surpassed 10 million players

With the range of fighting platformer games already out like Nickelodeon All Star Brawl and Super Smash Bros., no one knew what to expect from Warner Brothers’ MultiVersus. But when the game launched into open beta, it was such a success that the servers broke within hours. And now, MultiVersus has over 10 million active players, according to IGN.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.15

Finally, it’s patch day. In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh. The devs...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Former TSM coach Peter Zhang permanently banned from League of Legends esports by Riot

Former TSM coach Peter Zhang has been permanently banned from all League of Legends esports events, Riot Games announced today. Earlier this year, Zhang was accused of diverting money from players’ salaries before being fired from his position at TSM in March. TSM conducted an internal investigation of Zhang which confirmed these accusations.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Murder at Castle Nathria decks to play in Hearthstone

It’s that time of the year again: a new expansion has come to Hearthstone, and with it, a whole new set of powerful decks. Here are the best ones to play if you’d like to climb the Standard ladder—get to them while they’re hot and before they get nerfed!
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fortnite is hosting Rocket League challenges with cosmetic rewards

Epic Games has created a framework that live service games are flocking to in order to keep their games going for years to come. After the success of Fortnite, Rocket League made the move to the Epic Games systems to keep its live service game going. Now, in a celebration of the two games on EGS, Fortnite is hosting new challenges and cosmetics relating to Rocket League.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Apex Legends season 13 ranked percentages for all splits

Ranked is one of the most popular game modes in Apex Legends, and achieving a high level in ranked comes with a significant amount of prestige. Every split, there are races to see which players can reach Apex Predator first and who maintains the top ranking in the game at the end of every season.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play Brimstone in VALORANT

In VALORANT, the controller agent Brimstone is an old favorite, literally and figuratively. The American military master is capable of smart and precise utility placement and has one of the most destructive and devastating ultimates of any agent on the roster. During the early days of VALORANT, Brimstone became an...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy