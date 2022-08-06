ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean View, HI

Comments / 1

Related
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 08, 2022

Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 74 at 4000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Runaway Found, Runs off Again

Hawai’i Island police report that 17-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Mountain View. However, Fleming-White was reported as a runaway again on Friday, Aug. 5, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, HI
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
bigislandnow.com

Puna Officer Honored For Lifesaving Efforts in Kidnapping Incident

A Puna police officer was recently honored by an East Hawai‘i organization for exceptional investigative work and lifesaving efforts during an incident involving the kidnapping and torture of a male victim. Officer Michael Sailer was named Officer of the Month for June by the Aloha Exchange Club of East...
VOLCANO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island couple wanted for questioning in connection with assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Puna couple wanted for questioning in connection with an assault. Authorities are looking for Harley Jane Kanani Gonsalves, 32, also known as Harley Parks, and Jaewin Boyd Gonsalves, 39, following an assault that happened in March at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy