Hawaii County Weather Forecast for August 08, 2022
Today: Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 83 near the shore to around 74 at 4000 feet. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with numerous showers. Lows around 70 near the shore to...
Runaway Found, Runs off Again
Hawai’i Island police report that 17-year-old Kaiea Fleming-White, who was previously reported as a runaway, was located in good health on Thursday, Aug. 4 in Mountain View. However, Fleming-White was reported as a runaway again on Friday, Aug. 5, and police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.
Earthquake shakes parts of Big Island
The Hawaii Volcano Observatory reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake 6 miles east-northeast of Pahala on the Big Island on Tuesday, July 26 around 5:46 p.m.
Teen arrested after allegedly making threats that triggered school lockdowns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 16-year-old Hawaii Island student has been arrested after he allegedly made threats that triggered lockdowns Tuesday at several Keaau schools. Hawaii Island police said the initial threat was made in person. The teen then followed up with a post online that allegedly threatened the use of...
Puna Officer Honored For Lifesaving Efforts in Kidnapping Incident
A Puna police officer was recently honored by an East Hawai‘i organization for exceptional investigative work and lifesaving efforts during an incident involving the kidnapping and torture of a male victim. Officer Michael Sailer was named Officer of the Month for June by the Aloha Exchange Club of East...
Police: Hawaii Island couple wanted for questioning in connection with assault
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Puna couple wanted for questioning in connection with an assault. Authorities are looking for Harley Jane Kanani Gonsalves, 32, also known as Harley Parks, and Jaewin Boyd Gonsalves, 39, following an assault that happened in March at Hawaiian Paradise Park in Keaau.
