3 injured in head-on collision on GA 17 at Habersham Mills Road

Kelly’s Creek Road in Rabun County has reopened, roughly six hours after a truck carrying blasting materials overturned onto its side Tuesday morning. Rabun County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Panell said the wreck occurred in the area of 1220 Kelly’s Creek Road in Rabun Gap, closing the road from York House Road to Vulvan Materials Company..
smokesignalsnews.com
Lee Newton park damaged by vehicular assault
Jasper’s Lee Newton park suffered significant damage when a vehicle driven by Thomas John Macdonald ran throughout the park taking out light poles and leaving behind downed power lines. The park was subsequently closed until Georgia Power can safely restore electricity. The assailant, driving a truck taken from his...
accesswdun.com
Gillsville man killed in weekend motorcycle accident
A Gillsville man was killed early Saturday morning after a wreck on Highway 52. According to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Rafael Barajas Sanchez, 44, was driving a 2018 Harley-Davidson southbound on the roadway at about 2:15 a.m. Sanchez struck a 2015 Ford Expedition driven by...
nowhabersham.com
Firefighters extinguish weekend barn fire near Clarkesville
A fire burned a barn east of Clarkesville over the weekend. According to Habersham County Emergency Services Capt. Matt Ruark, the fire at 115 Antioch Church Road broke out shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday, August 6. County firefighters responded along with firefighters from Demorest and Clarkesville. The call initially went out as a detached garage fire.
accesswdun.com
22-year-old man killed in crash near Clarkesville
A 22-year-old man was killed in head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Habersham County, the Georgia State Patrol reported. Christopher Coffman was a passenger in a 2006 Jeep Renegade driven by Alexis White, 24, of Gainesville northbound on Habersham Mills Road Connector near Clarkesville when she failed to yield at Ga. 17.
nowhabersham.com
South Hall residents displaced by fire
The Hall County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of a residential fire that displaced residents in South Hall County. Around 4:24 p.m. Monday, Hall County Fire Rescue responded to the 3500 block of Gilleland Extension. “When HCFR units arrived on the scene, there were flames blowing out...
One dead and another injured in weekend crash
A weekend crash killed one person and severely injured another. The two vehicle collision happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon on Highway 8 near Looper Road in Anderson County.
accesswdun.com
Fire breaks out at Hall Co. quad apartment; no injuries reported
No injuries were reported after Hall County Fire Rescue personnel responded to a fire at a small apartment complex on Gilleland Extension. The personnel were dispatched about 4:25 p.m to the fire on the 3500 block of Gilleland Extension, located off Poplar Springs Road and Gilleland Circle. "When HCFR units...
nowhabersham.com
Passenger dies from injuries in head-on collision on Hwy. 17
A passenger involved in a head-on collision Saturday on Highway 17 near Clarkesville has died. Christopher Coffman, 22, passed away soon after medics transported him to the hospital, officials say. Coffman was riding in a Jeep Renegade driven by 24-year-old Alexis White of Gainesville. The Georgia State Patrol corroborates eyewitness...
wrwh.com
Four Army Rangers Injured During Training Exercise On Yonah Mountain Tuesday
(Cleveland)- Four Army Rangers training with their group on Yonah Mountain Tuesday afternoon were injured during a severe thunderstorm. The incident happened around 3:30 PM and White County Fire Chief Mike Lefevre said when he arrived at the top of the mountain “ it was pretty much mass confusion at that point because there was so many people up there.”
nowhabersham.com
I-985 maintenance to slow traffic this week
Drivers who travel I-985 North on the south end of Hall County should expect possible delays this week. The Georgia Department of Transportation is doing road maintenance between mileposts 11 and 13 in the area of Buford and Spout Springs. The interstate will be narrowed to only one lane in...
nowhabersham.com
GSP: State trooper runs red light, crashes into Toccoa work truck
A Toccoa man was sent to the hospital after a Georgia State Patrol car ran into the city-owned truck he was driving. Pictures sent to Now Habersham show a patrol vehicle with the front end smashed in. Sgt. Luke Mize with GSP Post 7 in Toccoa says the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, August 4.
nowhabersham.com
Passenger flees GA 365 traffic stop on foot, gets hit by tractor-trailer
A Toccoa man was critically injured when he attempted to flee on foot from Habersham County deputies during a traffic stop Thursday night in Mt. Airy. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the deputies stopped a Jeep Renegade in the right turn lane on GA 365 near Hazel Creek Road. A passenger in the Jeep, 26-year-old Dylan Gage Shope, jumped out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. Shope traveled into the right southbound lane of GA 365 and was struck by the passenger side of a blue 2007 Kenworth tractor trailer.
