Buffalo, NY

Von Miller gives gift of sight to students

By Jill Kasmore
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills defensive end Von Miller is giving the gift of sight.

The two-time Super Bowl champion really did an amazing thing today getting students from the city of Buffalo with eye exams and prescription glasses right in time for back to school. About 200 students had the chance to pick their own pair of glasses.

This is all through Von’s Vision Foundation.

You know I say it all the time like Uncle Ben told Peter Parker with great power comes great responsibility and we have a huge platform here with the Buffalo Bills and you want to use it for good,” Miller said.

Miller owns quite the collection of glasses, over 100 pairs.

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

