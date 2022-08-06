ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News And Facts

The Eminence in Shadow (Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute) Chapter 44: Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers. The term was popularised by Chunibyo & Other Delusions anime series and one of its recent popular examples is the character Fischl from the Genshin Impact Gacha game.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Tokyo#Spoiler#Scans#Time Tokyo Revengers#Weekly Shounen Magazine
Anime News And Facts

Anime News And Facts

549
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Anime News And Facts brings you latest updates from your favorite anime, manga and Webtoon and their Release date along with juicy facts about your favourite series.

 https://animenewsandfacts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy