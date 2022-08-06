NEW YORK (AP) — Trumpets blare, the bullpen door pops open — here comes Edwin Díaz, baseball’s most dominant closer. Cue the fiesta at Citi Field. Once the regular target of angry boos, and decried a rotten egg in the Big Apple, Díaz has become the toast of the town with the New York Mets, one electric save at a time. The All-Star reliever is overpowering hitters at a record rate during a sensational season, helping the Mets build up their NL East cushion and putting him in the Cy Young Award conversation.

QUEENS, NY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO