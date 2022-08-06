I-295 North reopened near Woodvale after crash

UPDATE: According to 511Virginia, I-295 North has reopened.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 295 has closed all northbound lanes in the Woodvale area of Chesterfield County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place just north of the West Hundred Road exit, at mile marker 16.

All lanes in the northbound direction are currently closed. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.