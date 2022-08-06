Read on www.cbssports.com
Related
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchel is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Brad Miller: Settles into reserve role
Miller is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox. After returning from the injured list in Friday's 2-1 loss while going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, Miller looks like he'll serve as a bench bat for the Rangers moving forward. The lefty-hitting veteran will take a seat for the second straight game in the series with the White Sox, with both of his absences coming against right-handed starting pitchers (Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito).
CBS Sports
Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Rests against lefty
Nimmo is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds. The Mets will send three left-handed hitters to the bench against Reds southpaw Mike Minor, with Nimmo exiting the lineup along with Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin. Mark Canha will step in as the Mets' center fielder and leadoff batter in Nimmo's stead.
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Cubs add Franmil Reyes after Guardians part ways with their Opening Day cleanup hitter
The Cleveland Guardians announced a series of roster moves on Saturday, most notably designating outfielder Franmil Reyes for assignment and releasing first baseman Bobby Bradley. On Monday, Reyes found a landing spot, as the Chicago Cubs announced they that had claimed him off waivers from Cleveland. Reyes, 27, entered the...
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: On track for starting job
Edwards (shoulder) wore a non-contact jersey again Tuesday, but he nonetheless appears to be one of the team's top three wide receivers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Scott Bair of the Falcons' website had a similar take, saying "Edwards seems like the frontline guy" even though he's listed as a second-stringer (behind Olamide Zaccheaus) on the team's initial preseason depth chart. It's not really a depth chart to be taken seriously, as it lists rookie first-round pick Drake London with the fifth unit, among other oddities. ESPN's Rothstein suggests London, Edwards and Zaccheaus are the likely top three at wide receiver, though KhaDarel Hodge also has been getting snaps with the starters and making plays throughout camp. Edwards doesn't seem likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, given that he's still managing the shoulder injury he suffered during the first week of camp. He returned to practice less than a week later, albeit with a non-contact jersey that he continues to sport during contact work.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Santana is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Yankees, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Santana is mired in an 0-for-14 slump and will take a seat for the second time in Seattle's past three games. Mitch Haniger will serve as the designated hitter while Sam Haggerty starts in right field.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Luis Robert: On bench for nightcap
Robert is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader at Kansas City, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Robert went 1-for-4 during Game 1 and will head to the bench for Game 2 of the twin bill. Adam Engel will man center field and bat eighth in the nightcap.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
CBS Sports
Giants' Bryce Johnson: Sent back to Sacramento
Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. Johnson saw just four plate appearances after being called up from Sacramento last week, so the Giants decided to remove him from the roster to open up a spot for Evan Longoria.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
White Sox's Davis Martin: Starting Game 2 of twin bill
The White Sox recalled Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and will have him start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Kansas City. Chicago is designating Martin as its 27th man for the twin bill, which means he'll head back to Charlotte immediately after the spot start. Martin has previously made seven appearances and three starts for the White Sox this season, turning in a 4.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB across 30.1 innings in those outings.
CBS Sports
Angels' Magneuris Sierra: Heads to bench Tuesday
Sierra is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Sierra started the past three games with Mickey Moniak suffering a broken finger during Saturday's doubleheader, but Steven Duggar will take over in center field Tuesday. Sierra and Duggar could split reps in the outfield with Moniak potentially out for the year and with Mike Trout (ribs) not particularly close to a return.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Ryan Borucki: Likely IL-bound with forearm strain
The Mariners are expected to place Borucki on the 15-day injured list Tuesday after he was removed from Monday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees with a left forearm strain, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. He's scheduled to undergo an MRI early Tuesday as the Mariners look to...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Trevor Rogers: Slated for rehab assignment
Rogers (back) will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rogers threw a bullpen session this week and has been cleared to return to game action with the Marlins' Double-A affiliate. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances he'll require, but it doesn't seem as though he'll need a lengthy stay in the minors since he's been on the injured list only since July 29.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out Monday
Hayes is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks. Hayes homered Sunday and is riding a five-game hitting streak, but manager Derek Shelton decided to give him a day off anyway. Michael Chavis will man the hot corner for the Pirates on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Heads to bench Tuesday
Madrigal is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals. With starts at second base in four of the past five games, Madrigal looks to be the Cubs' preferred option at the position for the moment, though he'll need to sustain a good run of health and offensive production to keep his spot atop the depth chart. Christopher Morel will get the start at the keystone Tuesday at Madrigal's expense.
CBS Sports
Giants' Eric Smith: Signs with Giants
Smith signed a contract with the Giants on Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith's signing coincides with the release of Matt Gono, who is dealing with a potentially career-ending neck injury. Smith played for the Giants in 2019 and has since spent time in the Cowboys and Cardinals organizations. He'll provided much-needed depth for a New York offensive line that has already been decimated by injuries.
CBS Sports
Matt Gono: Done with Giants
New York terminated the contract of Gono (neck) on Monday. The Giants signed tackle Eric Smith in a corresponding move. Gono was believed to have suffered a career-ending neck injury before he was placed on the exempt/left squad list Wednesday, and this transaction may unfortunately indicate that those concerns were well-grounded.
NFL・
Comments / 0