ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Burger spot, Mexican restaurant among worst scorers in Tarrant County health inspections

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

A Tarrant County gas station had to close its beverage area for deep cleaning, and two other food establishments were significantly cited for violations in recent health inspections.

From July 24-30, 77 restaurants underwent health inspections throughout Tarrant County, excluding those in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills, which conduct their own. No restaurant was closed for health violations, but one did score over 29 demerits, which will require a follow-up at a later date.

Incredible Burger, located at 1101 Melbourne Road in Hurst, scored a 33 and was cited for a broken freezer, food cross-contamination and lack of hairnets worn by employees. Inspectors also said the grill’s vent hood has not been cleaned since January 2021.

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Tarrant County restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Incredible Burger will be required to undergo a follow-up inspection.

Also scoring poorly was El Patriota, located at 312 E Pipeline Road in Hurst, with a 29. El Patriota was cited for a repeat violation of improper cooling of cooked pork and “out of control” fruit flies, where the restaurant was asked to hire a pest control company.

The QuikTrip on Hurst Boulevard was cited for a fruit fly infestation. Inspectors also said that the gas station had a repeat violation for a gap in the back door that could let in insects and rodents, and the tea and soda areas were unclean with “excessive standing liquid, dirt, slime-like substances in hoses.”

The gas station’s manager agreed to voluntarily shut down the soda area while it’s deep cleaned.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for July 24th - July 30th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car

Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Burger#Fruit Flies#Fruit Fly#Soda#Food Drink#Public Health#Foodsafety#Inspect Service#Restaurants#General Health#Restaurant Inspections#Quiktrip
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Portillo's, known for its Chicago-style street food, files for permit with Fort Worth

Portillo’s is known for its Chicago-style street food, including hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches and chopped salads. (Courtesy Portillo's) Portillo’s, which is known for its Chicago-style street food, has submitted a permit application with the city of Fort Worth for a 2.068-acre site at 2491 N. Tarrant Parkway near Tehama Ridge Parkway. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain said no further information was available at this time on the Fort Worth location. Portillo’s officials announced plans to open its first Texas restaurant within the Grandscape development in The Colony this fall. The restaurant chain has more than 70 locations across multiple states. Portillo's is known for its Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, chargrilled burgers, chopped salad, cheese fries and chocolate cake, according to its website. www.portillos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Five Small Cities Link to DFW Airport After Receiving Federal Grant

DFW International Airport is picking up service to five small cities as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s program to strengthen service to regional airports. The federal government’s Small Community Air Service Development Program gave $3.65 million combined to airports in Rochester, MN; Great Falls, MT/; Natchez, MS.; Pasco, WA., and Charleston, WV, to start flying non-stop routes to DFW International Airport. Some of the flights still need final approval between the airlines and the airport before they are officially scheduled.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

DART offering thousands in bonuses for new workers

DALLAS, Texas - As industries across the country are struggling to hire new workers, Dallas Area Rapid Transit is offering some big bucks to bring people on board. The DART Police Department is now offering a $5,000 signing bonus for new DART Police officers and a $2,000 bonus for Fare Enforcement Officers.
The Community News

Bodies found in area RV park

Parker County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were discovered Aug.4, in Aledo. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies responded to the 7000-Block of East Interstate 20 where they located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside a recreational vehicle at an RV park.
ALEDO, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Ruff! Is This The Most Unique Dog Park / Bar In Texas?

As dog owners, we are always looking for places to take our Fur Babys! Yes, Parks and Dog Parks RULE, but what about a little something different? What if you could combine a Dog Park and Bar into one? I have heard about this place for years, and I need to get my fur baby to one of these locations made for dogs and their owners!
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
9K+
Followers
579
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy