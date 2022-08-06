Burger spot, Mexican restaurant among worst scorers in Tarrant County health inspections

A Tarrant County gas station had to close its beverage area for deep cleaning, and two other food establishments were significantly cited for violations in recent health inspections.

From July 24-30, 77 restaurants underwent health inspections throughout Tarrant County, excluding those in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills, which conduct their own. No restaurant was closed for health violations, but one did score over 29 demerits, which will require a follow-up at a later date.

Incredible Burger, located at 1101 Melbourne Road in Hurst, scored a 33 and was cited for a broken freezer, food cross-contamination and lack of hairnets worn by employees. Inspectors also said the grill’s vent hood has not been cleaned since January 2021.

2021-2022 Restaurant Inspections

Searchable database of Tarrant County restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

Incredible Burger will be required to undergo a follow-up inspection.

Also scoring poorly was El Patriota, located at 312 E Pipeline Road in Hurst, with a 29. El Patriota was cited for a repeat violation of improper cooling of cooked pork and “out of control” fruit flies, where the restaurant was asked to hire a pest control company.

The QuikTrip on Hurst Boulevard was cited for a fruit fly infestation. Inspectors also said that the gas station had a repeat violation for a gap in the back door that could let in insects and rodents, and the tea and soda areas were unclean with “excessive standing liquid, dirt, slime-like substances in hoses.”

The gas station’s manager agreed to voluntarily shut down the soda area while it’s deep cleaned.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants that Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) inspected for July 24th - July 30th, 2022. TCPH inspects and scores all restaurants in Tarrant County except for those located in Fort Worth, Arlington, Euless and North Richland Hills. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 29, a follow-up inspection is required. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson