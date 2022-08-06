ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Africa 26-10 New Zealand: Springboks inflict third straight defeat on All Blacks for the first time in 24 YEARS thanks to Kurt-Lee Arendse's first Test try in Rugby Championship

By Pa Sport Staff
 3 days ago

Kurt-Lee Arendse's maiden Test try condemned New Zealand to three straight defeats for the first time since 1998 as 14-man South Africa triumphed 26-10 in the Rugby Championship opener.

Shannon Frizzell claimed a late try for the again-stunned All Blacks, but Willie le Roux hit back with a score of his own to claim the last word.

Head coach Ian Foster will come under ever increasing pressure for his job in the wake of New Zealand's third loss on the spin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McJYB_0h7cqDIn00
Kurt-Lee Arende's scores his first try for South Africa in the 26-10 win over New Zealand 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juTZI_0h7cqDIn00
Spingbocks Willie le Roux's try sealed a win that saw New Zealand suffer a third defeat in a row 

Arendse was sent off late on for a reckless aerial challenge on Beauden Barrett that left both players down, with the wing's second cap ending in both a red card and him being taken off on a stretcher with a nasty-looking injury.

Springboks scrum-half Faf de Klerk had also suffered a sickening injury in the opening minute of the match, copping a knee to his head and appearing to be knocked out.

The two sides meet again in Johannesburg in a week's time, where anything other than a New Zealand victory could easily see Foster forced out of his job

